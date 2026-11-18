Cricket Australia ‌made ​an attempt on Wednesday to end the damaging debate about what happened in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal by opening an independent forum to allow all players to give their accounts of the incident.

Chief executive Todd Greenberg said it was not a reopening of the governing body's 2018 probe into the incident ‌and the results would not necessarily be made public. No sanctions would follow, he added. Usman Khawaja's recently released autobiography contradicted the conclusion of the initial CA investigation that only David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were aware of the plot to use sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball in a test against South Africa.

Despite Khawaja's contention, backed up by Warner, that the whole team was at least aware of ‌the attempt to cheat, test captain Pat Cummins and his fellow fast bowler Mitchell Starc maintain they knew nothing of the plot. "For almost a decade, the fallout from these events has remained part ‌of conversation around Australian cricket ... We believe it is time for a circuit breaker," interim chairman David Boon told reporters in Hobart ahead of Australia's one-day international against England on Wednesday.

Cricket Australia banned Smith and Warner, the then Australia captain and vice-captain, from elite cricket for a year for bringing the game into disrepute over the incident at Newlands. Opening batter Bancroft, who brought a piece of sandpaper onto the field to scuff up the ball, received a nine-month suspension.

Greenberg said there would be no new investigation ⁠into the events ​and the forum was merely an opportunity for any ⁠player in the squad or staff member to give their version of events. "We've got almost everyone's version of events, and they differ markedly," he said.

"This is the greatest challenge with this project is people's version of events at the time differ substantially, ⁠and we have to give enormous respect for each individual. "Looking for the perfect truth doesn't exist, and we're not chasing that," he added. "We're giving people the opportunity to have their version of events played into a safe place."

'TOXIC CULTURE' Greenberg, ​who took over at CA in 2025, said the governing body also had to take some responsibility for the environment that existed in the team in 2018.

"You've heard a number of times ⁠through different players that the culture at that time was quite toxic," he added. "It was a difficult dressing room. It was a win-at-all-costs mentality, and that doesn't just start with a group of players. It comes from an entire organisation."

The reaction of two of ⁠the ​main protagonists to the announcement was not entirely positive, with both Warner and Khawaja expressing reservations about whose version of events would emerge. "I appreciate where their heart is, and I'll support the board in this ... I just wanted to take accountability, and I've done it for the three guys who I think were unfairly treated," Khawaja told Fox Sports TV.

"(But) I could go in there and say something, ⁠but then the board can decide that they're not going to release that. And I just feel like then we just go in a circle again." Warner, sat with Khawaja on the commentary panel for ⁠the ODI, echoed his former opening partner's comments.

"I would ⁠have liked an open, independent inquiry, and the people that were there at the time actually can come forward and speak, because we have no idea about what's happened behind closed doors," he said. Both agreed, however, that there should be no sanctions handed out as a result of the forum.

"Look, we put ‌our hands up," said Warner. "We accepted ‌what Cricket Australia handed down to us. It's not about penalties. It's just about coming up with transparency ​and accountability."