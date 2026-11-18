​US President Donald Trump told ​his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand ‌Marcos Jr ​on Wednesday that Washington was expanding defence cooperation with its treaty ally and could also work ‌with Manila on a major civilian nuclear energy project.

Trump, who is in Manila on a state visit before heading to China for the APEC ‌summit, said Washington had increased military support for the Philippines, approving ‌more than $5 billion in arms sales. Cooperation on a potential Philippine civilian nuclear power project could further strengthen ties between the two allies, Trump said.

"For the Philippines to embrace American ⁠technology ​in its first ⁠modern nuclear project would underscore the strength of the important relationship, and we're probably ⁠going to do something very big to do with nuclear," Trump said. Trump said ​the Philippines could also become a partner in a planned Alaska ⁠natural gas export project, adding that the two countries were discussing broader energy cooperation.

"The ⁠Philippines ​would be a very natural partner in this effort. We are working on that," he said. Trump also said he was not ⁠concerned about the situation in the disputed South China Sea and said ⁠the US ⁠alliance with the Philippines has never been better.

"I am not concerned at all. That'll be taken care of," ‌he said.