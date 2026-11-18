Russian ​President Vladimir Putin said on ‌Wednesday ​he expected a "big potential benefit" from his trilateral meeting this week with US President Donald ‌Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Putin, who is due to hold talks with Trump and Xi on Thursday, was speaking at the opening ‌ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit 2026 in China's southern ‌city of Shenzhen. Citing what he said was a fragmented global economy and military-political risks, Putin said partnership, rather than isolation, was necessary, and that APEC provided ⁠a chance ​for a constructive ⁠exchange of views.

"I therefore expect big potential benefit from the upcoming trilateral meeting between ⁠the leaders of Russia, China and the United States, which is scheduled ​to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit," Putin ⁠told the summit. Putin held bilateral discussions with Xi on Wednesday, saying China and ⁠Russia's ​foreign policy partnership was working "steadily and positively on the international stage."

Xi, meanwhile, said that China and Russia should take ⁠more concrete measures to deepen all-round cooperation and "lead and advance the trend toward ⁠a multipolar ⁠world." China-Russia relations have remained steadfast through storms, Xi said.