A look at the day ahead in European and global markets ​from Gregor Stuart Hunter Nvidia investors are looking at ​a world without CEO Jensen Huang, ‌and it's ​not clear they like what they see.

As is now standard, the AI chipmaker forecast quarterly sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday. That ‌means it's topped Wall Street's revenue expectations for 17 consecutive quarters. But the chip firm's new chair also said its board will not rehire Huang as CEO after his scandal-triggered departure this month, dismissing a growing campaign for a comeback.

Meanwhile, ‌The Wall Street Journal reported the SEC is investigating Nvidia about the accuracy of its corporate disclosure. ‌The SEC declined to comment. Muddy Waters Research also said it has taken a short position in Nvidia's shares. Nvidia's stock enjoyed a brief relief rally in after-hours trading before trading down 0.3%.

Optimism - and doubt - about Nvidia's future buffeted the chip firm's hardware ⁠suppliers on ​Wednesday, with Asia's tech-heavy stock ⁠indexes veering between gain and loss. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1%, narrowly putting it on track ⁠to end four days of loss, with Korean shares leading gains.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.3%, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ​were up 0.2%. In early European trade, pan-region futures were flat, German DAX futures slid 0.3% and ⁠FTSE futures were down by the same magnitude.

The AI industry baton now passes to Anthropic, which is preparing to price shares on ⁠Wednesday ​ahead of its market debut, and which could value the AI developer at as much as $1.4 trillion. Anthropic has guided its IPO price to the top of its marketing range or above, Bloomberg News reported. Key ⁠developments that could influence markets on Wednesday: