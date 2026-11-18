Stocks eked out ‌a ​small advance in Asia on Wednesday after Nvidia posted a better-than-expected sales forecast amid uncertainty about company's future leadership, while oil prices dropped after data showed rising US inventories. In choppy trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1%, narrowly on track to break a four-day losing streak. ‌Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.3% after several reversals, while US S&P 500 e-mini futures held gains throughout the trading day, up 0.2%.

"Nvidia's results were reassuring and gave investors a reason to refocus on earnings, but they haven't resolved the broader questions around AI spending returns, financing sustainability and leadership uncertainty," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Bank in Singapore. "So we are seeing an initial relief rally, but not necessarily the ‌conviction needed for a sustained recovery."

In oil markets, Brent crude futures were 1.1% lower at $92.16 a barrel in Asian trade following data showing an increase in US crude and fuel inventories ‌last week, although the ongoing Middle East conflict and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz limited losses. REFERENDUM ON AI

Nvidia shares initially jumped in after-hours trading after the chipmaker, seen as a bellwether for the AI sector, reported both third-quarter revenue and a fourth-quarter forecast that beat market expectations in its first earnings report since Jensen Huang's abrupt departure as CEO this month. But the shares pared earlier gains to 0.3% in after-hours trading on Blue Ocean.

The Wall Street Journal reported the ⁠SEC is ​probing Nvidia, citing people familiar with the matter. The SEC ⁠declined to comment. "We’re at a point of peak uncertainty because investors still don’t know what Nvidia’s long-term leadership will look like," said Brian Colello, senior equity analyst at Morningstar.

Overnight, stocks on Wall Street sold off again, with the S&P 500 down ⁠1% to log a fourth consecutive fall prior to Nvidia's earnings report. In early European trade, pan-region futures were flat, German DAX futures were down 0.2% and FTSE futures slipped 0.3%.

The next health check on the AI industry ​will come as Anthropic prepares to price its shares later on Wednesday ahead of its market debut, which could value the company at as much as $1.4 trillion. The company has ⁠guided its IPO price to the top of its range or above, Bloomberg News reported. "I’ve looked at this whole week as a referendum on AI," said Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion in New York.

"Nvidia gave us a read ⁠on ​the buildout, and Anthropic is about to give us a read on investor appetite for the next generation of AI companies." The yen fluctuated between gains and losses, to trade flat against the US dollar at 159.30 yen. Data showed Japan's exports rose for a 14th successive month in October, driven by demand for shipments related to semiconductors.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against ⁠a basket of six currencies, was up 0.1% at 103.70, after earlier reaching its highest level on Tuesday since April 2, 2025, the date of US President Donald Trump's Liberation Day tariff announcement. The ⁠yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond was down ⁠0.6 basis point at 5.095%. On Tuesday, Alberto Musalem, the St Louis Fed president who is a non-voter on interest rates this year, said that the Federal Reserve may need several rate hikes to bring inflation under control and should act soon to ensure the problem doesn't get worse.

In cryptocurrencies, ‌bitcoin was up 0.5% at $64,605.55, ‌while ether edged up 0.3% to $1,809.98.