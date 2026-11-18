​Myanmar's military-backed leader ​Min Aung Hlaing said ‌on Wednesday ​he is reconsidering the country's relationship with the Southeast Asian ‌bloc ASEAN but would continue discussions with its members.

The former junta chief turned president, whose coup against an ‌elected civilian government in 2021 triggered a nationwide civil ‌war, told parliament he also plans to hold a peace conference in February, with the aim of ending fighting ⁠within his ​five-year-term. Elected ⁠president in April following a widely criticised election dominated by an ⁠army-backed party, Min Aung Hlaing has been pushing for ​re-engagement with the 11-nation ASEAN, which has excluded Myanmar's ⁠leadership from its summits since the coup.

He has made visits ⁠to ​several ASEAN member countries in recent months. ASEAN leaders said on Sunday they may consider ⁠gradually restoring Myanmar's full political representation in the regional bloc, if ⁠the ⁠country makes progress on their longstanding plan to resolve its crisis.