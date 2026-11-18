Wall Street analysts were overwhelmingly bullish at ​the peak of the 1990s tech bubble and on the eve of the 2008 global financial crisis. ​The same is true of AI stocks today even as bad news ‌accumulates. ​The question now may be whether the current stock boom ends with a bang or a whimper. Analyst ratings for key AI stocks currently show considerable enthusiasm, even as questions about profitability, rising debt costs and regulatory risk spike. On average, 83% of ratings are a “Strong Buy," and only 2% are a "Sell." Even Nvidia, which lost its CEO Jensen Huang ‌last week after allegations of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, still has 80% "Buy" ratings and 20% "Hold." Only one out of 85 analysts rates the stock a "Sell."

AI bulls may argue that this suggests the boom will continue because professional analysts are paid to closely scrutinize the companies they cover and identify opportunities and risks. However, history often does not support that claim. At the start of 2000, just as the dotcom bubble was about to burst, 85% of ‌analyst ratings for the tech darlings of the day, such as Amazon, Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle and Vodafone, were "Strong Buy" recommendations, with no "Sell" ratings.

While one might argue that some of these companies turned out to be very good buys, ‌this was only after they suffered huge losses in the dotcom bust. Cisco’s share price only reclaimed its dotcom-era high at the end of last year. The story was similar before the global financial crisis. Analyst ratings for US banks at the start of 2008 stood at 53% "Buy" and only 12% "Sell." Importantly, this was two years after US house prices had already peaked, eight months after New Century Financial filed for bankruptcy, six months after two Bear Stearns hedge funds collapsed due to high mortgage exposure, and four months into Countrywide's fight to survive as mortgage defaults ⁠skyrocketed.

With all these ​warning signs, one would expect analysts to have been more ⁠cautious about recommending banks as buying opportunities, but that was clearly not the case. A BANG OR A WHIMPER?

Investors wary of equity analysts’ questionable track records may look at sentiment indicators to assess whether a bubble is about to burst. Conventional wisdom holds that a bubble ends in euphoria with ⁠a stock market “melt-up” that drives out the last remaining bears. This is certainly what we saw at the end of the 1990s boom, when the Nasdaq rallied 95% in the six months from October 1999 to its peak on March 27, 2000, before ​plunging 32% in three weeks.

But not every bubble ends with a bang; some just deflate slowly and end in a pffft. In the case of the 2008 financial crisis, bad news about the US housing ⁠market slowly accumulated for a year or more, fuelling doubt about the sustainability of the boom in bank and other financial stocks. Between the start of 2006 and the peak in February 2007, bank stocks advanced a mere 12%. Over the next three months, they moved sideways, losing about 5% as ⁠more ​bad news reached the market. Eventually, the bad news became overwhelming, and investors completely reassessed the outlook for banks and the mortgage market. At that point, the selloff suddenly accelerated, and there was no stopping the fall anymore. TAKING THE MARKET’S TEMPERATURE

So where are we now? The Goldman Sachs US Broad AI basket, a proxy for the tech trade today, suggests AI stocks’ performance is somewhere between the last two major bubbles. From April through June, the basket rallied ⁠51% as semiconductor stocks exploded, yet it dropped 24% in July and fell another 17% in October. Whether the selloff in October and the recent news about Nvidia will prove to be a watershed moment for AI stocks – ⁠like the summer of 2007 was for bank stocks – remains unclear. ⁠But for now, it looks like AI stocks may be struggling under the weight of the bad news flow.

(The views expressed here are those of Joachim Klement, an investment strategist for Panmure Liberum.) Enjoying this column? Check out Reuters Open Interest (ROI), your essential new source for global financial commentary. Follow ROI on LinkedIn, and X.

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