​South ​Korea and ‌China have substantially ​concluded follow-up negotiations on ‌services and investment under their bilateral free trade agreement, South Korea's ‌industry ministry said on ‌Wednesday. The agreement is expected to raise the level of ⁠bilateral trade ​in ⁠services and investment, currently worth ⁠around $38.8 billion, the ministry said.

The countries ​reached the agreement during ⁠talks between South Korean President Lee ⁠Jae ​Myung and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the ⁠sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ⁠summit ⁠in Shenzhen.