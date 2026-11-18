South Korea, China substantially conclude FTA talks on services and investment, Seoul says
South Korea and China have substantially concluded follow-up negotiations on services and investment under their bilateral free trade agreement, South Korea's industry ministry said on Wednesday. The agreement is expected to raise the level of bilateral trade in services and investment, currently worth around $38.8 billion, the ministry said.
The countries reached the agreement during talks between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen.