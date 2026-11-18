The UAE's ADNOC L&S said ​on Wednesday that one crew member ​was missing and 11 ‌injured after one ​of its vessels was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. The company said the rest ‌of the crew had been evacuated.

"One crew member remains unaccounted for, with search and rescue operations ongoing in coordination with the relevant authorities," ADNOC L&S, a subsidiary ‌of Abu Dhabi state firm ADNOC, said in a statement, without naming the ‌vessel or giving further details. Maritime security sources told Reuters the crew of a liquefied petroleum gas tanker had abandoned ship on Tuesday after the vessel was struck by a projectile while ⁠sailing through ​the strait.

Iran's Revolutionary ⁠Guards and navy said on Tuesday that a ship carrying LNG and two oil tankers had ⁠caught fire in the waterway. Reuters could not independently verify the reports. British navy-linked agency ​UKMTO also said on Tuesday the crew of a tanker passing through ⁠the Strait of Hormuz was unaccounted for after it was attacked for a second time ⁠north ​of Khasab. It gave no further details.

There has been a surge in tanker attacks this month in the Strait of Hormuz, which remains blocked ⁠by Iran in response to the US-Israeli war against it. The war has threatened energy ⁠exports from Gulf ⁠countries as shipping remains disrupted in the vital waterway, which carried one fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies ‌before the conflict.