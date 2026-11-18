Russia expects the US ​will need to buy more ‌of its ​uranium over time, the country's top nuclear official said on Wednesday, adding he had briefed President Vladimir Putin ‌on the issue on the eve of a Russia-US-China summit.

Alexei Likhachev, head of the state nuclear corporation Rosatom, told reporters he could share a "little secret" with them that ‌Putin had asked him about the state of Russian-US cooperation in nuclear energy ‌ahead of Thursday's talks in China with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. In 2024 Trump's predecessor Joe Biden signed into law a ban on imports of low-enriched Russian ⁠uranium ​for use in ⁠nuclear power plants - one of many Ukraine-related US sanctions against Moscow.

The law envisaged a total ban from ⁠2028 but contained waivers enabling the imports to continue through 2027. Likhachev said this meant ​that "the actual terms of our cooperation remain unchanged for now" but that "clearly, ⁠this issue needs to be discussed and resolved".

He said US plans to build new nuclear plants ⁠by ​2050 would create additional demand for uranium, conversion and enrichment services that Russia was well placed to meet. "It will be extremely difficult for the United ⁠States to significantly increase its power generation capacity without cooperating with us. We are ⁠discussing this with ⁠our American partners," Likhachev said, adding that Putin had been briefed about this.

US imports of Russian uranium were worth more than $1 billion ‌in ‌2025, according to Putin.