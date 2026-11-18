Russian attacks on Ukrainian port city of Odesa kill three, governor says
Russian attacks on the centre of Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa killed two women and a man, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Wednesday.
Russian attacks on the centre of Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa killed two women and a man, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Wednesday.
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