​The European Commission has proposed ‌a ​new €45 billion ($49.5 billion) loan to Ukraine for 2027, to be repaid through ‌future war reparations by Russia, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

The loan should help cover around two ‌thirds of an anticipated financing gap of €70 billion faced ‌by Ukraine next year as it continues its fight against Russia's 2022 invasion, von der Leyen said. "We think this is the best way ⁠to ​give Ukraine ⁠a strong hand at the negotiation table," von der Leyen told reporters ⁠in Brussels. "And Ukraine only needs to repay once Russia pays for the ​damage it has caused in Ukraine."

Kyiv's other international ⁠partners would be expected to provide the rest of the money needed ⁠to ​fill the gap, von der Leyen said. The planned measure, which requires approval from EU member countries, would ⁠come on top of a similar loan of €90 billion to Ukraine ⁠agreed by ⁠EU leaders at the end of last year to fund Kyiv in 2026 and 2027.

($1 = ‌0.9101 ‌euros)