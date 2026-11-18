Malaysia says data centres must comply with US AI chip rules
Malaysia's data centre operators should comply with new US restrictions on advanced artificial intelligence chips, Trade Minister Johari Abdul Ghani said on Wednesday after Washington announced fresh curbs on shipments of high-performance semiconductors.
Malaysia has emerged as a regional data centre hub, attracting nearly $100 billion in investments since 2021, but analysts warn tighter scrutiny of AI chip deployment could slow growth in the sector.