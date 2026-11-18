Malaysia's data centre operators should comply with ​new US restrictions on advanced artificial intelligence chips, ​Trade Minister Johari Abdul Ghani said ‌on Wednesday ​after Washington announced fresh curbs on shipments of high-performance semiconductors.

Malaysia has emerged as a regional data centre hub, attracting nearly $100 billion in investments ‌since 2021, but analysts warn tighter scrutiny of AI chip deployment could slow growth in the sector.