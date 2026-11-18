The wait is over. After 13 years and an estimated $1 billion or more in production costs, the most anticipated video game release in history is finally here. "Grand Theft Auto VI" became available as midnight struck in New Zealand on Thursday, with the launch then following the clock around the world. Millions of players have already downloaded the game to their consoles in anticipation.

The release, with events worldwide and many ‌users taking days off work to play, marks the latest installment in one of entertainment's most successful franchises. Since its 1997 debut, "Grand Theft Auto" has become one of the best-selling video game series of all time. "I've been waiting 13 years to play," said 20-year-old Jonah Bowen-Brown from Australia's southern island of Tasmania, who persuaded his mother to give him and his brother a week off work at the family-run fragrance shop, Whiff-it!.

"She was really against it at first," said Bowen-Brown. "I had to say, mum, please, please, I need it." The game is made by Take-Two Interactive's Rockstar Games and available on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox ‌Series X and S consoles.

The original "Grand Theft Auto" looks basic by today's standards and its missions — stealing cars and carrying out jobs for crime syndicates — angered politicians and parents. But it delighted gamers. Each successive release delivered more sophisticated graphics and storytelling. "Grand Theft Auto V", released in 2013 and set ‌in the fictional Los Santos, a stand-in for Los Angeles, became one of the best-selling video games ever.

While retaining the series' trademark mix of crime, driving and morally dubious missions, it added activities ranging from parachute jumps to cinema visits and radio stations satirising US culture. A YOUNG COUPLE WITH THEIR BACKS AGAINST THE WALL

The action now moves to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, in the state of Leonida, the game's take on Florida. From previews, fans know a little. Play will switch between two leading characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. They are partners in crime and romantically involved — just how romantically will be up to the player. There will be nightclubs, gun stores, scuba diving and a zoo. But much remains to ⁠be revealed.

GTA VI could ​prove less provocative than its predecessors, said Tore Olsson, a history professor at the ⁠University of Tennessee, Knoxville, who teaches a course on US history since 1980 through the GTA games. The game sits more within mainstream culture than in the past, and its promotional materials suggest it will reward more ethical play styles, he said. "There's no doubt that Jason and Lucia of VI will be criminals, and they'll be regularly breaking the law. But ⁠I don't think the new game will require players to enact wanton slaughter, and it may indeed penalise those who choose to play that way," said Olsson.

Rob Nelson, co-studio head of Edinburgh-based Rockstar North and one of the three creative leads on GTA VI, told Britain's Guardian newspaper that causing indiscriminate carnage would make little sense for "a younger ​couple with their backs against the wall". Early sales have been strong, with analytics firm Sensor Tower estimating close to 16 million copies sold for more than $1.5 billion as of Tuesday. With so much anticipation, though, the risk of disappointment is high. Play that is perceived ⁠as too easy or too hard, an unsatisfying storyline, or significant bugs and glitches at launch can all affect a game's reputation and future sales.

Early reviews were generally positive. Entertainment website GamesRadar+ said Rockstar had built a world of "truly astonishing scale, scope, and quality".

"It's insane, literally nothing comes close to this," one user wrote on Reddit. Video game website Eurogamer Poland cited some dips in performance, but ⁠said ​those did "little to dull the shine of one of the best and most engrossing games of this generation".

Take-Two Interactive's US-listed stock was up about 7% in premarket trading. 'I WILL BE UNCONTACTABLE'

The main part of the game is estimated to take around 50 hours to complete, so full reactions will not be available immediately. But some fans have said they will stay up all night and/or take the day off work to dive straight in. "(When) 'Grand Theft Auto V' came out I was a child, and so the anticipation is crazy," said Brayden Whaley, a 23-year-old content creator from Los Angeles.

"For ⁠me personally, I'm going to enter flow state and what that means is basically I'm going to complete the entire game and not get off of it until I complete it." Luke Maxwell, a 27-year-old father of two who works in sales on Australia's Gold Coast, said the ⁠wait for the game had been "very much hell" and he had booked time ⁠off from work so he could get stuck in straightaway.

"I've already told the whole family, don't bother me, don't talk to me," he said. "I'm going to be playing this game, and I will be uncontactable." Some fans elsewhere are trying to gain access up to a day early by changing their Xbox console region to New Zealand.

"I'm in the UK, so instead of waiting until midnight Thursday, I'll be playing Wednesday at 11 a.m., ‌which is midnight in NZ," one Reddit user posted. (Reporting ‌Aditya Soni in Bangalore and Rosalba O'Brien in New York; Additional reporting by Matt Silverstein in Los Angeles, Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk and Cordelia Hsu and ​Christine Chen in Sydney; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Kate Mayberry and Mark Potter)