The dollar briefly hit a fresh 19-month high on Wednesday as hawkish commentary from influential US Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller and recent economic data cemented expectations for an interest rate hike next month. Ever since Chairman Kevin Warsh stopped offering markets highly valued forward ‌guidance on the central bank's policy actions, economic data and commentary from policymakers have been the strongest source for investors trying to gauge the Fed's next move.

Waller said on CNBC that if the central bank wants to get inflation down it needs to take more "aggressive action" either through a larger half-point increase at the December meeting, or using the post-meeting statement to set market expectations ‌for further hikes. Better-than-expected retail sales data on Tuesday on the back of hotter-than-expected inflation data last week have left markets fully pricing a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, and seeing a ‌small chance of a 50-bp rise, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed.

However, analysts also said the dollar's rally could be close to running out of steam with the December hike already expected. "To push the dollar meaningfully higher from here, we'll probably need to see markets pricing in a more aggressive rate path into 2027," Dilin Wu, a research strategist at Pepperstone, said.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.2% to 103.82 ⁠marking a fresh April ​2025 high. Traders see the benchmark Fed rate ⁠rising by around 75 basis points 12 months from now to the range of 4.50% to 4.75%, the CME FedWatch Tool showed. Investors will also scrutinize commentary from New York's Williams along with Governor Michael Barr and Minneapolis Fed ⁠President Neel Kashkari later in the day to gauge the central bank's next move.

Minutes from the US Fed's policy meeting last month, where it left interest rates unchanged, are also due later on Wednesday. The dollar's ​rally has pushed its peers to multi-month lows.

The euro was down 0.3% at $1.0965 and briefly marked a fresh April 2025 low. Sterling lost 0.3% to a one-month ⁠low of $1.3163 after data showed underlying UK inflationstayed steady in October from the month before, dampening expectations for an imminent rate hike by the Bank of England.

Earlier in the day, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the need to ⁠tighten ​policy further, which kept a lid on the yen's losses. The yen was flat at 159.41 per dollar and was close to levels at which Japanese authorities intervened in July to shore up the drooping currency. "The yen is stuck in this 155-160 range because the Fed is more hawkish than the Bank of Japan, and the BoJ is unlikely going to ⁠dial up its hawkish bias, given that household consumption is still quite sluggish," said Elias Haddad, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Among others, the Swiss franc weakened ⁠0.3% to 0.842 per the US dollar. The ⁠greenback was flat against the Canadian dollar at C$1.43 per common currency. Also in focus was a trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin in Shenzen that could involve discussions on Russia's war with Ukraine, the US war in Iran, as ‌well as trade, AI ‌and nuclear weapons.