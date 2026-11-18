A Spanish High ​Court judge has opened a criminal ​investigation into singer Julio Iglesias after ‌a complaint ​filed by two former employees alleging sexual offences, assault and degrading treatment, court records showed.

The complaint was ‌filed by rights group Women's Link Worldwide on behalf of two women who said they worked in Iglesias' Caribbean residences for 10 months in 2021, following an investigation by ‌US broadcaster Univision and Spanish outlet elDiario.es. Reuters' requests for comment from Iglesias' representatives were ‌not immediately answered. Iglesias has previously described the accusations as "completely false" in social media posts.

Iglesias, 83, is one of the world's best-selling Latin artists, with more than 300 million records sold in ⁠14 languages. Investigating judge ​Antonio Piña said ⁠the complaint contained sufficient preliminary evidence to justify opening criminal proceedings, in a ruling seen by Reuters ⁠on Wednesday.

He added that this had no bearing on the allegations' credibility. The judge said the ​investigation would cover parts of the complaint relating to potential crimes against ⁠sexual freedom, as well as assault and degrading treatment, for conduct alleged to have taken place after October ⁠5, ​2021.

Piña rejected portions of the complaint relating to human trafficking and labour-rights crimes. Prosecutors earlier this year argued that Spanish courts lacked jurisdiction because the alleged ⁠offences occurred abroad and the complainants did not reside in Spain.

The women subsequently filed ⁠a direct complaint ⁠with the High Court, which has now agreed to investigate the allegations. Piña ordered the two complainants to testify in person ‌on February 3, ‌2027.