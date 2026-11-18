Five second-tier clubs will challenge Mexican football's promotion and relegation rules at the Court of ​Arbitration for Sport (CAS) this week, in a dispute that has widened into a ​debate over who controls the professional game.

The clubs will present their ‌case ​at a private hearing in Mexico City on Wednesday and Thursday, seeking to overturn regulations barring movement between the top-tier Liga MX and Liga de Expansion MX. The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) suspended promotion and relegation in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the financial difficulties ‌suffered by second-tier clubs.

The FMF said promotion and relegation would be reintroduced after the 2025-26 season, and a 2020 agreement promised second-tier clubs 20 million pesos ($1 million) a year for six seasons, with the funds coming from top-flight clubs that would otherwise have been relegated. In September 2025, CAS dismissed an appeal by six clubs seeking to restore promotion, after four of the 10 original appellants withdrew, finding ‌that the initial suspension covered the 2025-26 season.

In June 2025, the FMF halted payments to clubs involved in the legal action, citing a clause barring payments during litigation. The clubs called ‌the move a sanction for challenging the suspension, while the FMF said it was enforcing a clause in the 2020 subsidy agreement that barred payments to clubs while they were pursuing legal action against the federation.

The latest challenge comes after the FMF announced in July in its regulations for the 2026-27 season that there would be no relegation or promotion, without providing further explanation. Second-tier sides Leones Negros, Atletico La Paz, Atletico Morelia, Cancun FC and Mineros de Zacatecas are ⁠challenging the ​rule, arguing that it undermines the investments they have ⁠made in their teams.

La Paz and Morelia meet over two legs from Saturday for the second-tier title, which previously brought promotion to the top flight. La Paz, who were founded in 2022, have spent more than 10 million pesos ⁠replacing their playing surface while also investing in stadium expansion plans and youth development with the aim of reaching Liga MX.

"Today, we cannot continue investing with the same vision we had five years ago," club president Samuel ​Hernandez told Reuters. Last month, the FMF approved a solidarity fund to strengthen Liga de Expansion clubs, but did not disclose the amount.

The federation declined to comment while the ⁠CAS proceedings are underway. BEYOND THE PITCH

The CAS appeal is one of several challenges to the system. A citizen-led legal effort headed by lawyer Miguel Dario del Real Campos has brought constitutional injunctions, known as amparos, arguing that the FMF must comply with ⁠Mexican ​law despite being a private organisation.

Del Real said the cases address potential effects on supporters, consumers, children and football workers. The FMF has not publicly commented on the merits of the injunctions.

The National Antimonopoly Commission has opened an investigation into possible relative monopolistic practices in access to professional football competitions, saying that the investigation does not establish wrongdoing. The FMF told local outlet Claro Sports ⁠they would wait for official notification before commenting on the investigation.

Senator Clemente Castaneda has proposed legislation requiring professional sports structures with multiple divisions to provide for movement between categories based ⁠primarily on sporting merit. The proposal remains a legislative ⁠initiative. In April, Liga MX owners approved a governance model under which the league would become a separate legal entity from the FMF, with its own committees overseeing sporting, commercial and investment matters.

The FMF said the new committees were intended to strengthen transparency, controls and collective decision-making, with ‌the federation retaining its regulatory role. The ‌committees include representatives of all 18 Liga MX clubs, but no second-tier teams.