The tech-heavy Nasdaq was on track to open higher on Wednesday after Nvidia's upbeat revenue forecast eased concerns about the chip bellwether and improved sentiment across AI-linked stocks ahead of Anthropic's ‌IPO pricing. Nvidia shares rose 2.6% in premarket trading after the company said on Tuesday it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%. Analysts on average had estimated $125.25 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Uncertainty around Nvidia's outlook following former CEO Jensen Huang's sudden exit last week had rattled investor confidence in the AI ‌trade. On Tuesday, the company's board dismissed the idea of rehiring Huang amid a campaign to bring him back. "Nvidia could have easily pulled its guidance and ‌set a lower bar going forward ... given the uncertainty around the company, but instead they displayed an important show of confidence to nervous investors and employees," said Jay Peters, portfolio manager at NewEdge Wealth.

The positive results and commentary also lifted rival chipmakers. Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Micron , and Marvell added between 1.5% and 2%. Neoclouds CoreWeave and Nebius gained 2.9% and 3.6%, respectively, while data center-related firms IREN , Applied ⁠Digital and ​Core Scientific were up between 3.7% and ⁠5%.

Still, Peters said Nvidia was in a "show me" camp, with investors likely to scrutinize every development at the company, which could keep the stock range-bound for some time. With Nvidia's results out of the ⁠way, attention is shifting to the pricing of Anthropic's initial public offering later in the day, a key test of Wall Street's appetite for companies tied to the AI boom.

The Claude ​chatbot creator is eyeing a valuation of as much as $1.4 trillion in what would be the first-ever IPO by a frontier AI model developer. At ⁠8:18 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 58 points, or 0.11%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 14.5 points, or 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 158.25 points, or 0.58%.

FED IN FOCUS The Federal ⁠Reserve's ​Christopher Waller told CNBC on Wednesday that the central bank needs to either raise the interest rate by half a point at its December meeting or signal a more aggressive response to inflation in its communication.

Investors will scan the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's October meeting, due later on Wednesday, for ⁠clues on the central bank's policy path. Traders are almost fully pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike next month, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Multiple Fed officials ⁠had expressed the need for aggressive rate hikes ⁠last week after a hotter-than-expected October inflation report. Among other movers, home-improvement retailer Lowe's fell 4.2% after the company forecast annual profit below Wall Street estimates, while retailer Target slipped 1.2% after reporting quarterly results.

Take-Two Interactive shares gained 4.8% as the global rollout ‌of its Grand Theft ‌Auto VI video game began.