Ukraine struck the bridge linking Russia and Crimea for the third time in a week, forcing a ‌suspension of train services across it, Russian authorities said, hours before President Vladimir Putin met the leaders of China and the US. The timing and impact of Ukraine's attacks on the bridge, the longest in Europe and a symbol of Putin's Russia, are awkward for the Kremlin chief as ‌he participates in what Moscow has cast as a historic trilateral summit with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. ‌Moscow hopes the meeting will send a signal to allies and foes that it — rather than the European Union and Britain — is part of an emerging new multilateral world order.

There was no immediate comment on the latest attack from Ukraine or Volodymyr Zelenskiy, its president, who was due to hold talks in Berlin later on Thursday with ⁠US peace ​envoys. Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's Russian-installed governor, ⁠issued a defiant video message in which he said rail travel across the bridge would resume later on Thursday.

"We have the strength, the resolve and the understanding of how ⁠to resolve this situation. We will overcome everything. Crimea is with Russia forever!" Aksyonov said. In a statement, Russia's transport ministry said that nobody had been hurt ​in the latest Ukrainian attack on the Black Sea peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and that specialists were ⁠assessing damage to the bridge.

The 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge is a flagship project that Putin inaugurated in 2018 and that symbolises Russia's attachment to the peninsula, which is also the home ⁠of ​its Black Sea Fleet, whose ships Ukraine has repeatedly targeted. On Tuesday, Ukrainian drones and missiles destroyed the central road section of the Crimean Bridge, forcing its main road arch to crumble into the sea while leaving a yawning gap, according to videos and images verified ⁠by Reuters, dealing a military and symbolic blow to Russia.

That attack is likely to make it harder for Russia to keep up supplies ⁠to the peninsula, which is ⁠home to nearly 2.5 million people, and is likely to put pressure on Russian military logistics in parts of southern Ukraine held by Moscow's forces. This week's first attack, on Monday, caused more minor damage to the ‌bridge.