​Senegal's president has decided to implement the revised 2026 budget bill by ‌decree, his office said on Thursday, as an impasse continued with parliament that threatens to derail a new support programme from ‌the International Monetary Fund.

The statement from President Bassirou Diomaye ‌Faye's office said he had taken the decision as the guardian of the constitution and guarantor of the regular functioning of the state. ⁠It did ​not elaborate. The ⁠standoff with parliament is rooted in a dispute between Faye and ⁠his former prime minister Ousmane Sonko, now the head of the ​National Assembly, that has spilled into the budget process.

On ⁠Wednesday, lawmakers voted against a 2027 budget bill after earlier rejecting the ⁠revised ​2026 budget on November 3. Sonko's Pastef political party controls the National Assembly and opposes the two budget ⁠bills in their current form. They are key to advancing ⁠the IMF ⁠programme, which underpins the West African country's strategy to rework its massive debt burden.