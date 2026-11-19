The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the selection process of the Punjab State Civil Services (PCS) examination conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) after hearing multiple petitions filed by candidates. The examination was held in April 2026. Results were declared on November 4, shortlisting 751 candidates for interviews against 331 vacancies. The High Court has listed the matter for the next hearing on December 16.

Reacting to the development, Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot said the functioning of the PPSC had come under question, claiming that the stay means irregularities have been found. "The functioning of the Punjab Public Service Commission has come under question. I have not seen the High Court's judgment, but if the court has stayed the examination, it means irregularities have been found. There were allegations of irregularities and involvement of people, and the government failed to conduct the examination fairly and transparently," he told ANI.

Holding the state AAP government responsible, he added, "The government is entirely responsible for this and has no right to play with the future of the youth." Earlier, BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also questioned the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) results announced on November 4, alleging irregularities, corruption and favouritism in the recruitment process.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Trivedi raised questions over the selection of candidates shortlisted for interviews for 331 posts, alleging that several candidates had links to political leaders, government officials, individuals facing corruption allegations and people associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Referring to the recruitment figures, the BJP leader said that 751 candidates had been shortlisted for interviews against 331 vacancies. He alleged that the candidates could broadly be classified into four categories based on their alleged connections.

"The recently announced results of the Punjab Public Service Commission clearly show that allegations and accusations of corruption have been levelled against it on multiple fronts, not just one," Trivedi said. Explaining the first category, he alleged that it comprised candidates connected to the families of political leaders and ministers. "There are four categories: one consists of people connected to the families of leaders and ministers," he said.

He further alleged that the second category included candidates linked to the families of government officials considered close to the AAP government in Punjab. "The second consists of people connected to the families of officials considered very close to this so-called staunchly honest government," Trivedi said.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that the third category comprised candidates connected with family connections to individuals facing corruption charges. "And the third consists of people connected to the families of those facing corruption charges," he said. Taking a swipe at the AAP, Trivedi alleged that the fourth category included people who had extended support to the party, directly or indirectly. "The fourth category consists of people who have offered some floral tributes to the Aam Aadmi Party, directly or indirectly," he said. (ANI)