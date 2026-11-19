(For a Reuters live blog on US, UK and European stock markets, ​click or type LIVE/ in a news ​window) Nov 19 - Britain's FTSE 100 index ‌hit ​a six-week low on Thursday, pressured by losses in defensive heavyweights including Unilever, National Grid and AstraZeneca, while investors awaited Anthropic's hotly anticipated Nasdaq debut.

The blue-chip FTSE ‌100 fell 0.3% to 10,522.96 points as of 1111 GMT. The midcap FTSE 250 index ticked down 0.1% to 24,328.34, set for its sixth consecutive session of declines.