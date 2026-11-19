​China's president said on Thursday the US should do the "right thing" on Taiwan to avoid major setbacks in Sino-American ties, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, following talks between Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump ‌in Shenzhen.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, despite Taipei's objections, and says the issue is its most important and sensitive in relations with Washington. China's military operates around Taiwan daily. The meeting between Xi and Trump was "positive and constructive," Xinhua said, adding that they agreed to formulate an action plan ‌for their "constructive, strategically stable relationship."

The succinct comment on Taiwan in the readout was not elaborated on, and it did not mention US arms sales ‌to Taipei, which Beijing has repeatedly demanded Washington end. It was the third meeting between Xi and Trump this year and took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit this week.

Taiwan is also an APEC member, though it does not send its president to summits to avoid political problems. Its envoy to APEC, Stan Shih, the founder of computer ⁠maker Acer, shook ​hands with both Trump and Russian ⁠President Vladimir Putin earlier on Thursday when all the leaders posed for a group picture before the summit formally began.

Shih told reporters upon arriving back in Taiwan on Thursday that he ⁠had "interacted" with Trump and many other leaders, whom he did not name. He added that he "thanked like-minded countries for their support in deepening bilateral cooperation".

Shih was accompanied in ​Shenzhen by National Security Council Deputy Secretary-General Vincent Chao, in a rare trip to China by a senior Taiwanese government official. 'CONSTRUCTIVE CHINA-US RELATIONSHIP'

Xi ⁠was upbeat on relations with Washington in his meeting with Trump. "We have established a new definition of a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, giving it new substance based on respect, fairness ⁠and ​reciprocity," he said.

Xi added that Sino-American relations have generally been stable and on a positive trajectory and it is necessary to maintain that momentum. "I look forward to working with President Trump to continue steering the course of China-US relations and to ensure that this big ship always sails ⁠along the right course," Xi said.

Beijing and Washington should "extend the list of cooperation and shorten the list of problems," Xi told Trump. "Disagreements that cannot ⁠be resolved immediately should be constructively managed ⁠to prevent conflicts from escalating." Xi also said the two countries should strengthen communication and coordination on artificial intelligence to prevent safety risks and to ensure that AI is always under human control.