Jacob Joel first played Grand Theft Auto in school, then again in college. On Thursday, the 30-year-old IT professional took the day off to ‌play GTA VI in a Bengaluru gaming cafe's mini-theater, steering a speedboat beneath a bridge on a 100-inch projection screen with surround sound.

"We waited around 13 long years to get into GTA VI ... that is a nostalgic feeling," Joel said, controller in hand, eyes fixed on the screen. Made for an estimated $1 billion or ‌more, "Grand Theft Auto VI" launched worldwide on Thursday to glowing early reviews, in what is billed as the most anticipated video game release in history.

In ‌India, one of the world's largest gaming markets with an estimated 550 million players and where most gaming happens on mobile phones, the launch of "Grand Theft Auto VI" turned a console-only title into a social event. It sent players to gaming cafes, drove hours-long live streams and even drew in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the growing appeal of premium gaming as a ⁠cultural marker. Popular ​Indian gaming YouTubers CarryMinati and Mythpat ⁠each streamed GTA VI for about 10 hours, drawing more than 13 million views apiece by Thursday afternoon.

"India is playing a whole new game!" Modi wrote on X, above 10 images ⁠modelled on Grand Theft Auto artwork that compared India at the time of GTA V's 2013 release with the country today. Modi has stepped up efforts to woo young ​voters since youth-led protests over jobs and education pushed his party to sharpen its social media outreach.

CAFES FILL CONSOLE GAP Reuters spoke to at ⁠least a dozen gamers who crowded gaming cafes in cities including Delhi, Bengaluru and Srinagar on launch day.

Because GTA VI is available only on consoles, gaming cafes offered many Indian players a ⁠cheaper ​alternative to buying the hardware. The cafes charge as little as 250 rupees ($2.67) per hour. At the Gaming Mania cafe in Delhi, players sank into tan couches with white controllers, as one complained to another that he had not yet spotted a single bike in the game.

Divya Gupta, 48, co-owner ⁠of the cafe, said that she had fielded 40 to 50 calls through the day, including from small children asking whether they could play. She ⁠said GTA slots were fully pre-booked through ⁠Sunday despite a slight price increase. In Bengaluru, Navin Rajendran, 50, owner of the Gamineazy cafe, said the rush was about more than just playing the game.

"This is something people want to be seen playing. It's about ‌the bragging rights," he ‌said.