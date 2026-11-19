​Russian ​President Vladimir Putin ‌said he ​held a frank and ‌useful meeting with his Chinese and US counterparts on Thursday, ‌and said President Donald ‌Trump seemed genuinely committed to ending the war in Ukraine. Putin ⁠said ​the ⁠trilateral meeting at the APEC ⁠summit in Shenzhen addressed UN ​reform, security issues and nuclear non-proliferation.

Russia's ⁠relations with the US ⁠could ​be improved, Putin added, but he said the ⁠Trump administration's approach towards Moscow gave ⁠cause ⁠for optimism.