Putin says talks with Trump and Xi were open and useful
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he held a frank and useful meeting with his Chinese and US counterparts on Thursday, and said President Donald Trump seemed genuinely committed to ending the war in Ukraine. Putin said the trilateral meeting at the APEC summit in Shenzhen addressed UN reform, security issues and nuclear non-proliferation.
Russia's relations with the US could be improved, Putin added, but he said the Trump administration's approach towards Moscow gave cause for optimism.