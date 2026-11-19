Climate negotiators stripped out any ​reference to ending the use ​of fossil fuels in a slimmed ‌down draft ​deal text published on Thursday, as the COP31 meeting in Antalya, Turkey approaches its Friday deadline.

The first draft published ‌on Monday had contained two references to fossil fuels and limiting their use — a topic that deeply divides nations in the negotiations every year. The draft acknowledged that global warming ‌could exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold countries have sought to preserve and the need ‌for "deep, rapid and sustained" cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.

It also encouraged efforts to scale up the deployment of technologies that can suck carbon out of the atmosphere. Australia, which is leading negotiations under a split presidency ⁠arrangement ​with Turkey, previously said ⁠Monday's opening draft of the deal was always intended to be a broad document that would then be ⁠narrowed down.

The latest text is expected to be revised further before it can be agreed. While the ​conference is scheduled to end on Friday, in recent years efforts to secure ⁠consensus among the nearly 200 countries participating have regularly blown past this deadline by more than 24 hours.

The ⁠need ​to limit rising global temperatures is widely accepted by participants, but they don't all agree on the best way to do so, who should pay for it, ⁠and how quickly the world needs to act. The talks are taking place at a time ⁠when the warming climate ⁠and its increasingly severe and regular effects, including heatwaves, floods and droughts, are competing for attention among policymakers and the public with war ‌and rising living ‌costs.