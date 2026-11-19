Manchester United ​reported a quarterly ​net loss ‌of £18.1 million ​on Thursday, wider than a year ago, underscoring ‌the challenges faced by the Premier League club as a dismal start to the ‌season has plunged them into a ‌relegation battle. The results lay bare the financial stakes behind United's on-field collapse. The club is ⁠now ​18th in ⁠the league and has hired new manager Mauricio ⁠Pochettino to avert a drop that could ​strip tens of millions of pounds ⁠from its revenue and sponsorship income.

United's revenue rose ⁠4% ​to £146 million ($191.76 million) in the three months ended September. The first ⁠quarter net loss compares with a £6.6 million loss ⁠in ⁠the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7614 pounds)