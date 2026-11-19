Putin accuses Ukraine and Europe of not being ready to make compromises to achieve peace
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused Kyiv and Europe of not being ready to make compromises in order to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin leader made the comments after holding trilateral talks with the Chinese and US presidents at the APEC summit in Shenzhen.
Ukraine and European politicians accuse Putin of not shifting what they say is his hard line negotiating stance or of being ready to compromise on his demands for Kyiv to hand over land which Russian forces have not yet captured.