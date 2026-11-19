​Russian President ​Vladimir Putin on ‌Thursday accused ​Kyiv and Europe of not ‌being ready to make compromises in order to resolve the conflict ‌in Ukraine. The Kremlin leader ‌made the comments after holding trilateral talks with the Chinese and US ⁠presidents ​at ⁠the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

Ukraine and European ⁠politicians accuse Putin of not shifting ​what they say is his ⁠hard line negotiating stance or ⁠of being ​ready to compromise on his demands for Kyiv ⁠to hand over land which Russian ⁠forces ⁠have not yet captured.