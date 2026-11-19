The United Nations' ​top court, the International Court of Justice, ruled on Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide ​against its Rohingya Muslim minority in 2017. Genocide is notoriously difficult to ‌prove. ​Here are some key points:

WHAT IS GENOCIDE? Genocide has a strict legal definition cemented in humanitarian law after the Nazi Holocaust. The 1948 Genocide Convention defines genocide as crimes committed "with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, ‌as such".

Five criminal acts can constitute genocide: killing members of the group, causing them serious bodily or mental harm, creating conditions calculated to destroy them, preventing births, or forcibly transferring children to other groups. International courts have established genocide in only a handful of cases since the Holocaust, including the slaughter in Cambodia of minority Cham and Vietnamese under Khmer Rouge rule in the ‌1970s, during which some 1.7 million people died; the 1994 mass killing of Tutsis in Rwanda; and the 1995 Srebrenica massacre of about 8,000 Muslim men and boys in ‌Bosnia.

HOW TO PROVE GENOCIDE? To determine that a state or individuals committed genocide, a court must find that at least one out of the five underlying criminal acts took place and that the victims were part of a distinct national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

Genocide is harder to prove than war crimes and crimes against humanity because it requires evidence of specific intent. That intent can be established through direct statements or orders, but ⁠may also ​be inferred from a pattern of conduct. WHEN ⁠HAS GENOCIDE BEEN PROVEN?

The ICJ has issued judgments in two previous genocide cases, both stemming from the 1990s Balkan wars that followed the collapse of Yugoslavia. In 2007 it found that Serbia did not commit genocide but ⁠did violate the Genocide Convention by failing to prevent or punish genocide committed by Bosnian Serb troops in Srebrenica. In 2015 it found genocide had not been committed in Croatia.

UN tribunals convicted dozens ​of perpetrators of genocide in Rwanda and Bosnia. In 2018, a hybrid UN-Cambodian tribunal found two leaders of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge guilty of genocide, following years of debate about ⁠whether the "Killing Fields" constituted genocide.

WHAT HAPPENED IN MYANMAR? Myanmar's 2017 military crackdown drove more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh amid allegations of killings, rape and arson. Witnesses told the court they saw mass killings, rapes and homes being ⁠burned.

UN ​investigations into both Myanmar's treatment of the Rohingya and Israel's conduct in Gaza said acts they described as genocidal had occurred. Both countries dispute the legal significance of those investigations. HOW CAN THE MYANMAR RULING IMPACT THE GAZA CASE?

In 2023, South Africa filed a case at the ICJ accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. Israel denies the allegation, saying it ⁠targeted Hamas militants. While a final ruling in that case is not expected before 2029, legal experts said they would closely watch how the court rules in the ⁠Myanmar case. The Myanmar judgment said the acts of ⁠the military against the Rohingya, including thousands of killings, the burning of hundreds of villages and widespread sexual violence, amounted to genocide. The court ordered the state to enable their safe return and provide reparations.

Myanmar says its operations targeted an insurgency rather than the Rohingya as ‌a group. Israel similarly ‌says its military campaign is directed at Hamas militants, not Palestinians.