Germany's ​powerful IG Metall union called 24-hour strikes ​at hundreds of businesses in the steel, ‌auto ​and other sectors on Friday, escalating a pay dispute affecting 3.7 million workers.

The walkout — in response to what IG Metall said was a meagre ‌pay offer and employers' lack of commitment to jobs and sites — threatens to pile more pressure on companies already plagued by high costs and weak demand. In the dispute, which affects workers at Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Tata Steel ‌and other companies, Germany's largest union is demanding a 5% wage increase, measures to safeguard jobs and ‌production sites and profit-sharing mechanisms in sectors that are performing strongly.

Employers have proposed giving workers a one-off payment of 1% of their annual gross pay in July 2027 and a 1.3% wage increase from July 2028 as they try to keep ⁠costs at ​bay. The proposal, which would ⁠also allow financially troubled companies to withhold the one-off payment, was dismissed by the union as effectively a pay cut in ⁠real terms.

'EMPLOYERS DO NOT SEEM TO UNDERSTAND' "Our specific and binding proposals are on the table. The frustration and concerns ​amongst employees are so great that we are now stepping up our action with full-day ⁠warning strikes," IG Metall leader Christiane Benner saidon Thursday.

"Unfortunately, the employers do not seem to understand this any other way," Benner said. IG ⁠Metall ​said last Thursday it was planning the strike, after a call by its regional branches for a 24-hour stoppage, but did not give a date.

That same week, premium automaker Mercedes-Benz announced it was ⁠halting all investments in its German plants and exploring site closures. Employers' associations have condemned the strike call, saying ⁠longer walkouts would only ⁠cause further damage to the crisis-hit sector.

A new, fourth round of negotiations has not yet been agreed, IG Metall said. Collective bargaining for the sector is being ‌led by the ‌IG Metall regional branches.