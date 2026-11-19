German auto, steel workers to strike as IG Metall union presses pay demands
Germany's powerful IG Metall union called 24-hour strikes at hundreds of businesses in the steel, auto and other sectors on Friday, escalating a pay dispute affecting 3.7 million workers.
The walkout — in response to what IG Metall said was a meagre pay offer and employers' lack of commitment to jobs and sites — threatens to pile more pressure on companies already plagued by high costs and weak demand. In the dispute, which affects workers at Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Tata Steel and other companies, Germany's largest union is demanding a 5% wage increase, measures to safeguard jobs and production sites and profit-sharing mechanisms in sectors that are performing strongly.
Employers have proposed giving workers a one-off payment of 1% of their annual gross pay in July 2027 and a 1.3% wage increase from July 2028 as they try to keep costs at bay. The proposal, which would also allow financially troubled companies to withhold the one-off payment, was dismissed by the union as effectively a pay cut in real terms.
'EMPLOYERS DO NOT SEEM TO UNDERSTAND' "Our specific and binding proposals are on the table. The frustration and concerns amongst employees are so great that we are now stepping up our action with full-day warning strikes," IG Metall leader Christiane Benner saidon Thursday.
"Unfortunately, the employers do not seem to understand this any other way," Benner said. IG Metall said last Thursday it was planning the strike, after a call by its regional branches for a 24-hour stoppage, but did not give a date.
That same week, premium automaker Mercedes-Benz announced it was halting all investments in its German plants and exploring site closures. Employers' associations have condemned the strike call, saying longer walkouts would only cause further damage to the crisis-hit sector.
A new, fourth round of negotiations has not yet been agreed, IG Metall said. Collective bargaining for the sector is being led by the IG Metall regional branches.