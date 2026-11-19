Putin says Russia will harshly retaliate against Ukraine for Crimea bridge strikes
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would retaliate against Ukraine for its recent strikes on the bridge linking Russia and Crimea and that Moscow's response would be much more painful for Kyiv. The Kremlin leader made the comments after holding trilateral talks with the Chinese and US presidents at the APEC summit in Shenzhen.
Putin said the bridge was used exclusively for civilian purposes and not to transport military equipment, as Kyiv has alleged, or petroleum products.