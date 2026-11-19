​Russian ​President Vladimir Putin ‌said on ​Thursday that Russia would ‌retaliate against Ukraine for its recent strikes on the bridge linking ‌Russia and Crimea and that ‌Moscow's response would be much more painful for Kyiv. The Kremlin ⁠leader ​made ⁠the comments after holding trilateral talks ⁠with the Chinese and US ​presidents at the APEC summit in ⁠Shenzhen.

Putin said the bridge ⁠was ​used exclusively for civilian purposes and not to ⁠transport military equipment, as Kyiv ⁠has alleged, ⁠or petroleum products.