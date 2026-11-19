US President Donald Trump urged Republicans on Thursday to pass a new farm bill before Democrats take control of Congress in January. The US House ‌of Representatives passed its version of a five-year farm bill in April. The long-stalled, sweeping legislation, which funds agricultural and food aid programs, still needs to pass the Senate before it can advance to Trump's desk.

"Our Great Farmers and Ranchers NEED and DESERVE certainty ahead of the 2027 planting season because ‌FOOD SECURITY IS NATIONAL SECURITY!" Trump said in a Truth Social post from Air Force One as he returned from a trip to ‌Asia that included a summit in China. He said farmers and ranchers are not interested in further delays. High fuel and fertilizer prices driven up by the war in Iran have stressed farm income, already under pressure from lower crop prices. Trump plans to issue $8 billion in farm diesel aid, though the administration has not shared exact timing.

Senators John Boozman ⁠and Amy ​Klobuchar, the top Republican and Democrat on ⁠the Senate Agriculture Committee, have both said they hope to finish the bill this year. Klobuchar will leave Congress at the end of this session to become governor of Minnesota. ⁠Six other members of the Agriculture Committee will also leave.

FIGHT OVER FOOD STAMPS Historically bipartisan, the farm bill has faced hurdles since the prior bill expired in ​2023, as Republicans and Democrats battle over its provisions, which range from farm subsidies to food stamps.

Democrats seek to include a two-year ⁠delay in the bill for a provision of Trump's 2025 tax law that requires states to share the cost of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, also known as food stamps, with ⁠the ​federal government. "I hope we can find a compromise that will return the farm bill to a bipartisan process and bring the votes that we need to get it over the finish line," Klobuchar said at a November 10 Agriculture Committee hearing.

More than 400 farm groups on Wednesday ⁠urged congressional leadership in a letter to pass a farm bill this year. "If Congress does not act this year, farmers, American communities, and the ⁠states that implement many of ⁠the farm bill programs will be waiting even longer for the certainty and support they desperately need," said the letter.

The Senate has 17 more work days this year, according to a tentative chamber schedule. Democrats will assume ‌control of Congress in ‌January.