Riyadh's tallest skyscraper, headquarters of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, was struck on Thursday in a Houthi attack in the latest blow in the Iran-backed Yemeni group's war with the kingdom. Saudi Arabia's civil defence said a Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh's financial centre ‌caused material damage to several floors of the building and nearby buildings, but no injuries were reported, state news agency SPA said. The statement did not identify the tower, but an accompanying photograph published by SPA showed the PIF Tower.

The kingdom's foreign ministry said it reserved the right to take "all necessary measures" to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens and national assets following the Houthi attack. The strike blew out windows across seven to eight floors of PIF Tower, bending parts of its metal facade. ‌It was the second time in less than two weeks that a Houthi attack damaged a landmark in Riyadh's financial district, with state oil company Aramco's building hit in a November 8 attack.

The King Abdullah Financial District ‌was closed to visitors following the attack. Three sources familiar with the matter said the building had been struck by an incoming Houthi missile. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it had "dealt with a missile threat" launched towards Riyadh and that debris had fallen.

PIF, which stands for the Saudi Public Investment Fund, acknowledged receiving a Reuters request for comment. The Houthis issued no immediate statement on the strike. The Houthis have been firing at Saudi airports and oil infrastructure since Yemen's frozen civil war reignited in July amid the US-Iran war. On the ground in Yemen, the group has seized swathes ⁠of territory ​from the Saudi-backed government, forcing it to stage a major retreat ⁠at the weekend.

Residents of the Saudi capital were awoken by a loud boom in the early hours of Thursday. Saudi Arabia's civil defence issued several warnings of potential danger in Riyadh throughout Thursday, including after the attack, before announcing that the threat had passed.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency reported ⁠that Saudi aircraft had carried out airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sanaa early on Thursday, without providing further details. Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the strikes.

SAUDI SEES CAMPAIGN STRETCHING WELL INTO 2027 The conflict has dealt a blow to ​Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plans to develop and diversify the economy of Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter and a US ally.

The prince met US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper in Riyadh on ⁠Wednesday, Cooper's third publicly reported visit to Saudi Arabia since the Yemen conflict resumed. Reuters reported on Wednesday that Saudi officials now foresee the campaign stretching on for up to six months, according to two Western officials briefed by the Saudis on the kingdom's plans. A third source familiar with the ⁠Saudi ​plans confirmed the accounts.

The sources said the Saudis, who replaced the commander of their coalition fighting in Yemen this week, want to see their allies make gains on the ground before they enter any negotiations with the Houthis. Meanwhile, the situation in Yemen has appeared to favour the Houthis, who have seized Yemen's entire Red Sea coast including the strategically vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait at its mouth, and have surrounded the city of Taiz in highlands overlooking the government's temporary capital Aden.

In ⁠the wider war, which began in February when the United States and Israel attacked Iran, there has been no sign of a breakthrough in negotiations mediated by Qatar. Meanwhile, there has been an uptick in hostilities in the Gulf ⁠in recent days, with Iran firing at US allies Bahrain ⁠and Kuwait and US airstrikes hitting Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia first entered the Yemen conflict in 2015 at the head of an Arab coalition to try to restore Yemen's government to power after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of the country. They fought to a bloody stalemate and in 2022 ‌reached a ceasefire that lasted until ‌summer this year.