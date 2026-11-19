Four British men were convicted on Thursday of raping or sexually abusing a woman who was drugged by her then-husband in a case with echoes of that of Gisele Pelicot, the French woman who became a global symbol in the fight against sexual violence. Joanne Young, like Pelicot, decided to waive her legal ‌right to anonymity after discovering that her husband at the time had repeatedly drugged her and advertised her for sex online to strangers over more than a decade.

Philip Young, a 50-year-old former local councillor, pleaded guilty in January to more than 50 charges against his ex-wife, including 11 counts of rape and charges relating to recording the abuse and publishing it online hundreds of times. "This abuse has cost me my life as I knew it," Joanne Young said outside court. "The person I trusted most ‌in the world betrayed me in the most horrific way."

CALL TO RECONSIDER LAW ON CONSENT Police discovered the abuse only after an account linked to Philip Young posted bestiality images online in 2024 and then seized his devices, ‌containing videos and images of the abuse.

Young's crimes have striking similarities to those of Dominique Pelicot, who admitted drugging his then-wife Gisele and inviting dozens of men to rape her, prompting a 2024 trial that horrified the world and spurred France to revamp its rape law. Britain's National Crime Agency said this year it had uncovered a "truly international network" of drug-facilitated rape and sexual assault, which it said was organised online and had members across the world.

Law enforcement officials from 10 countries, including the US, are now working on a global operation to target drug-facilitated sexual assaults. Joanne Young said her case "raises ⁠serious questions ​about how the law deals with consent", adding: "I urge the government to ⁠look at this as a priority so that women are properly protected in the future."

FIFTH MAN HAD PLEADED GUILTY The men found guilty following a trial at Winchester Crown Court, in southern England, had responded to adverts posted by Philip Young, who admitted drugging his wife and inviting strangers to ⁠have sex with her, watching and filming while it happened.

Richard Clive Wilkins, 62, was convicted of rape and assault by penetration, Norman Macksoni, 48, was also convicted of rape, Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, was found guilty of sexual assault and assault by penetration, while Mohammed Hassan, ​38, was convicted of one count of sexual assault. In defences echoing those of many of the 50 co-defendants of Dominique Pelicot who were convicted in France, they said they thought Joanne Young consented and that it ⁠was a shared fantasy with her then-husband.

She had sat in court as prosecutor Sarah Jones said her ex-husband had posted images online, showing his then-wife tied to her bed and blindfolded, as he "sought strangers to come and sleep with his wife – any age, any race". After the verdicts were announced, Judge ⁠Pushpinder ​Saini said she had shown "amazing bravery".

A fifth man, Dean Hamilton, 47, had previously admitted rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault. All five, along with Philip Young, will be sentenced next month and Saini said they faced a significant custodial sentence.

PELICOT NOT AN ISOLATED CASE The Pelicot trial horrified the world, but it now appears to be far from an isolated case.

Specialist Crown Prosecution Service prosecutor James Foster said the case "marks the first time in England that a jury has convicted men ⁠of sexually assaulting a woman, who had been drugged in abuse organised by her husband". In April, law enforcement bodies from 10 countries, coordinated by Europol, the EU's law enforcement agency, set up "Project Medusa" to tackle the issue, ⁠led by investigators from Britain and Germany, and including the US, ⁠France and Canada.

Those involved have since launched 113 investigations linked to that operation, leading to 57 arrests and 158 safeguarded victims, Europol said in June. The Crown Prosecution Service said British police had spoken with investigators who worked on the Pelicot case and that the toxicology expert whose evidence was used in France had also worked on the case involving ‌Joanne Young.

"I live with a pain ‌that's hard to put into words ... it is terrifying that this could happen to anyone," Young said.