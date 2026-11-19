​Anthropic’s market ‌value hit $2 trillion ​in its Nasdaq debut ‌on Thursday, with shares opening 34% above the $83 IPO price, ‌offering a strong early signal ‌of appetite for the AI trade.

Few startups have attracted as ⁠much ​investor ⁠interest as Anthropic, which is backed ⁠by technology heavyweights from Alphabet ​to Nvidia and whose private valuation ⁠climbed to near-unprecedented heights before ⁠its Nasdaq ​debut under the ticker ANT.