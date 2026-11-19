FACTBOX-From Amazon to Google, the deep-pocketed investors in Anthropic
Anthropic’s market value hit $2 trillion in its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, with shares opening 34% above the $83 IPO price, offering a strong early signal of appetite for the AI trade.
Few startups have attracted as much investor interest as Anthropic, which is backed by technology heavyweights from Alphabet to Nvidia and whose private valuation climbed to near-unprecedented heights before its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ANT.