US stock indexes tumbled on Thursday after Anthropic's blockbuster market debut did little to alleviate concerns over ‌the AI trade. Shares of the AI lab briefly soared past $2 trillion in market valuation before easing to $1.78 trillion. The company priced its upsized offering at $83 per share on Wednesday, above its marketed range of $70 to $78, raising $81 ‌billion in the largest listing on record.

"It has failed to rekindle enthusiasm for tech stocks. We wouldn’t read ‌too much into the expected initial 'pop' in Anthropic’s share price as a stock’s early trading tends to be noisy," said Joe Maher, market economist, Capital Economics, London. "But how it fares in the coming months will be a key litmus test for investors’ ⁠enthusiasm."

The ​listing follows weeks of ⁠selling in chipmakers and cloud companies as investors fretted over stretched valuations, heavy spending on AI infrastructure and the fallout from the ⁠abrupt exit of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Amazon fell 0.8%, while Alphabet was slightly higher. Both are among the biggest ​investors in the AI lab.

Advanced Micro Devices shares tumbled 10% after investigative outlet Hunterbrook said its affiliated ⁠fund, Hunterbrook Capital, had taken a short position in the company. Most tech stocks were lower, with Micron and Broadcom down between 1% ⁠and ​3%.

Nvidia declined 0.5% after five straight sessions of losses through Wednesday, when its upbeat revenue forecast did little to lift sentiment. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dipped 0.2%.

Neocloud firms CoreWeave and Nebius were down 1.2% ⁠and 4.4%, respectively. The broader technology sector was down 1.4%.

At 12:18 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial ⁠Average fell 1,022.85 points, or ⁠2.03%, to 49,180.77, the S&P 500 lost 118.60 points, or 1.59%, to 7,207.35 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 384.25 points, or 1.55%, to 24,051.46.