French President Emmanuel Macron said the question ‌of NATO membership for Ukraine was "relevant" for European security, given the country's strong ‌and well equipped army.

"I think we must reopen ‌the question of Ukraine's membership to NATO," Macron told reporters after a Berlin summit of ⁠leaders of ​European ⁠countries supporting Ukraine, called the "Coalition of the Willing", along ⁠with the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump's ​special envoys for Ukraine. The European leaders ⁠present in Berlin had an exchange with Trump, ⁠Macron ​added.

"We had the opportunity to have the two special envoys, Mr. Kushner ⁠and Mr. Witkoff, of President Trump, who was ⁠able ⁠to have an exchange with us during this summit," Macron told reporters.