Anthropic hit a valuation of $2 trillion in its Nasdaq debut on Thursday after raising $81.3 billion in the ​world's largest IPO, making the Claude chatbot maker the first publicly traded frontier AI company. The AI ​juggernaut soared past SpaceX's massive June launch, with the company pricing its ‌shares ​above the marketed range, underscoring massive investor appetite for AI companies despite recent murkiness in sentiment.

Here are a few details on Anthropic's financials, business structure and where it stands in the global AI race: BACKGROUND AND FINANCES

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, including siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, Anthropic is the startup behind the Claude family of ‌AI models. Across four tiers — Fable, Opus, Sonnet and Haiku — Claude powers products such as Anthropic's chatbot, coding agent and the enterprise-focused Claude Cowork AI agent. Anthropic's early focus on training its models for coding tasks propelled the company to the forefront of the AI race and helped it draw a steady stream of enterprise customers.

A majority of its revenue comes from businesses paying for its models per use, measured in "tokens" of information processed, in what Anthropic calls "consumption-based" revenue. It also generates ‌revenue from its paid customer subscription tiers such as "Pro" and "Max". This has helped Anthropic grow its revenue to $4.59 billion in 2025 from $386 million a year ago and $41 million in 2023. For the six months ended June 2026, its ‌revenue was $16.29 billion, a massive increase from $1.16 billion for the same period in 2025.

The company's operating losses have ballooned over the past years. But for the first half of 2026, they narrowed to $693 million from $2.14 billion a year earlier, as a fourteen-fold jump in revenue offset a fivefold increase in overall expenses. COSTS, COMPUTE DEMAND AND CIRCULAR AI INVESTMENTS

Computing power is Anthropic's biggest expense. The company's costs include computing fees paid to cloud services providers such as Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, costs tied to data center facilities and renting data center capacity, equipment leases ⁠and energy bills.

Over ​the past three years, Anthropic's compute and infrastructure expenses have ⁠dwarfed its revenue. The company has committed more than $600 billion in spending with about eight partners over a decade — one of the largest AI buildout commitments on record. Anthropic said many portions of its agreements are non-cancelable or require payments regardless of usage.

It has committed to spend at ⁠least $110 billion with Amazon , about $114.5 billion with Google and $44.9 billion with Microsoft for cloud computing over the next 7-10 years. But some of those companies are also its largest backers. Amazon and Google are among Anthropic's top shareholders, marking yet another example of the ​circular financing structures that have dominated capital flows in the AI industry.

Amazon has invested at least $13 billion in Anthropic and has agreed to invest up to $20 billion more. Google has committed up to $40 billion to ⁠Anthropic. GOVERNANCE AND STRUCTURE

Anthropic is a public benefit corporation, or PBC, meaning it is legally obligated to balance profitability goals for investors with developing AI for the benefit of humanity. An independent body elects a majority of its board. The company, helmed by Dario as CEO and Daniela as president and ⁠chair ​of the board, will continue to operate as a PBC after its listing.

It expects to keep its founders and an independent trust in control, in a structure that could limit investor oversight and public shareholders' influence. Anthropic has said it needs to concentrate control and capital in fewer hands to reduce AI's risks. Under this arrangement, a majority vote of its seven co-founders will direct a single share of Class F stock that amounts to 50.1% of ⁠the total voting power over key corporate matters, including the election of some board directors and other matters submitted to investors.

COMPETITION Anthropic's most direct competitor is OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, whose 2022 launch kick-started the global race ⁠to adopt and advance AI technologies.

Following Anthropic's lead in the ⁠enterprise market, OpenAI has sharpened its focus on products for developers and business customers. Anthropic is also locked in a race with Elon Musk's SpaceX, Alphabet's Google and Meta. All of them are spending billions of dollars on model development, data centers and specialized AI chips as they vie for dominance in generative AI.

Ramp data, which captures a slice ‌of AI spending by business customers, showed ‌Anthropic accounted for 60.5% of AI token spending in the week ended October 23.