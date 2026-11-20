US ​President ​Donald Trump ‌said in ​an interview with NBC ‌on Thursday that he could not meet North Korea's Kim ‌Jong Un during his ‌Asia trip because he had too many meetings, but ⁠added ​that ⁠two would meet "at some point." "The ⁠relationship is there, but ​we didn't meet," Trump ⁠was quoted as saying by ⁠an ​NBC News reporter on X.

"There was too ⁠many meetings...It wouldn't have ⁠worked out…We'll ⁠have that meeting at some point," ‌Trump ‌added.