The US government should refuse to certify Chinese-made airplanes and pull ‌taxpayer contracts from American defense contractors including European aerospace manufacturer Airbus if they do not halt investments in China's aerospace industrial base, a congressional report seen by Reuters said. The House Select Committee on China in a report said Washington should toughen export controls and restrict investments in China's aerospace sector. The report raised serious concerns that western governments did ‌not do enough to contain the swift rise of China's military air power.

"The broader system allowed commercial aerospace engagement that could strengthen firms connected to ‌the PRC’s military industrial base without triggering the safeguards designed to protect sensitive technology," the report said following a year-long investigation. Airbus declined to comment.

The report said the Federal Aviation Administration should not allow Chinese-manufactured aircraft to fly in the United States, noting that China has never released its report into the 2022 crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing aircraft and citing subsidies that China has given ⁠to state-owned Chinese ​airplane makers COMAC and AVIC. The Treasury ⁠Department should restrict outbound investment into China’s aerospace sector and urge allies to follow suit and subject the purchase of US aerospace companies by French firms to heightened scrutiny until they unwind ties ⁠to China's "Civil-Military Ecosystem."

The report said through joint ventures, co-development agreements, and other commercial relationships "American and other Western companies transferred technology, know-how, and industrial capacity" on aerospace that ultimately benefited the Chinese military. The ​report also found Honeywell Aerospace, GE Aerospace, and Collins Aerospace "repeatedly sought and obtained licenses for controlled technology transfers involving PRC military end users and other military-linked ⁠entities as part of Chinese commercial aerospace platforms."

Honeywell said all of the projects were "fully licensed and approved by the US government. Honeywell Aerospace has and will continue to follow all U.S. export laws and ⁠procedures, ​as is acknowledged in the report." GE Aerospace said it "takes national security, compliance, and the protection of its intellectual property seriously, and we work closely with the US government.

The FAA and Collins Aerospace, a unit of RTX did not immediately comment. The report also warned that "unilateral US restrictions would disadvantage American aerospace companies without ⁠denying China access to many Western technologies when allied firms backfill the resulting business."

The report said some French companies advertise themselves to Chinese customers as being beyond ⁠the reach of US restrictions and said Airbus ⁠advertises that it can sell satellite photos without US restrictions. The report also said French aerospace companies "maintain much stronger ties to the Chinese aerospace industrial base than American companies" and called for a Treasury-led committee to "apply stricter scrutiny to French ‌acquisitions of key American technology ‌until France unwinds its close integration with the Chinese industrial base."