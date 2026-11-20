China, the ​United States and Russia agreed on a symbolic "peace declaration" at an unprecedented three-way summit on Thursday and reaffirmed that nuclear ‌war should ​never be fought, but announced no plans for arms control talks long sought by Trump. A joint declaration released by Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin capped a three-day diplomatic swing by Trump through Asia that produced few tangible victories, despite his repeated boasts about making history and brokering peace.

Instead, the trip raised fresh questions among US allies about his increasingly close relationships with Xi and with Putin, who continues to wage war against Ukraine. Trump greeted Putin as "my friend" and received a hug from Xi in the ‌latest of the diplomatic spectacles he favors.

Those meetings, which have included discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and summits with Putin, have drawn praise from some for his willingness to engage directly with US adversaries and criticism from others for giving autocrats a global stage. The leaders pledged to advance reforms of the United Nations, to increase supplies of fuel products for all countries and to uphold the immunity enjoyed by state officials in international courts.

The declaration did not mention Russia's war in Ukraine or the US conflict with Iran, and in a press conference afterwards, Putin acknowledged it did not set ambitious goals and added that nobody would be forced to comply with its decisions. The powers "reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought" ‌and added that they would "conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation of nuclear weapons," without giving a time frame.

But the statement made no mention of negotiations on a trilateral nuclear arms reduction treaty, something Trump has pushed since his first term and that China has consistently rejected, arguing that its arsenal is much smaller than those of the ‌other powers. Trump referred to nuclear weapons at the start of the meeting, saying: "It’s not an easy thing to do – give them up."

He told NBC afterwards that it "went great." "On a scale of zero to 10, I think it was a 12," he said. "Fantastic relationships built."

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he would hold a news conference in Washington at noon (1700 GMT) on Friday. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the countries would maintain coordination at working level after the "peace summit."

Analysts said Trump came to Shenzhen seeking to bolster his standing after his Republican Party lost control of Congress in midterm elections this month. Trump told Reuters the Shenzhen summit was "bigger than Yalta," referring to the 1945 conference between the US, Britain and the Soviet Union, which became shorthand for great-power deals.

He defended calling Putin a friend, saying that "it's nice to have people that have 4,000 nuclear weapons as a friend as opposed to an ⁠enemy." He also called Xi ​a friend and "an amazing leader," but acknowledged the difficulty of achieving nuclear-arms cuts, saying it was "psychologically very ⁠difficult" for leaders.

Charles Schumer, who leads Democrats in the US Senate, called the trilateral summit "a historic embarrassment that people will remember long into the future." "It's a betrayal of the United States by a president who loves nothing more than to bow down to our adversaries for a photo op," he said.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the US-based Arms Control Association, called the reaffirmation that a nuclear war should not be fought "positive," but said, "We need much more than ⁠rhetoric. We need action on disarmament diplomacy." The reference to immunity of state officials came more than three years after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Putin and other Russian officials over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Moscow rejects the allegations.

"The pushback against international norms and courts is the most interesting aspect," said Jonathan Eyal, international director at the Royal United Services Institute think-tank in London. "The big powers dictate, the ​small powers suffer." Eyal said Putin had been a winner from the summit and "gained credibility and escape from pariah status", while Trump "gained a photo opportunity he didn't need."

VILLA BY A LAKE The leaders met in a villa in wooded hills beside a lake in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

"We are really making history," ⁠Trump told Xi and Putin at the start of the meeting. "No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement." Xi in his turn said: "History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace. When major powers clash, the world falls into turmoil."

European allies met in Berlin on Thursday to back Ukraine and warned against deciding peace terms over their heads. "A 'Yalta' format will not bring peace," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told reporters, adding that leaders would ⁠not allow ​Europe to be divided up. He sought to downplay the Shenzhen summit as "a photo opportunity."

"The US understands that there can be no peace without us," he said. Standing alongside Merz, Trump's son-in-law and special envoy Jared Kushner stressed that Trump wanted a peace deal with Europe at his side and that Russia had agreed to engage in multilateral talks with Europe. He said Trump had dialled into the Berlin summit and came away from his meeting with Putin and Xi believing "peace is achievable."

The US and Europe, close allies for decades after the end of World War Two, have moved apart as Trump has scaled back support for Ukraine and insisted NATO partners pay more for their own defence. Asked by a reporter about Trump greeting Putin as "my friend" ⁠in Shenzhen, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy simply shrugged and walked on.

The trilateral meeting was a diplomatic coup for Putin, with Russia’s economy barely a tenth the size of China's and most of its businesses barred from trading with the West by sanctions. Putin said the three countries had "numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict ⁠in Ukraine."

He rejected criticism comparing the summit to Yalta, saying that summit had not divided the world ⁠into spheres of influence but "codified the existing reality." Underlying diplomatic tensions could resurface in a few weeks when Trump hosts the Group of 20 summit at his golf resort in Florida, where he is expected to meet Xi again and potentially Putin.

Putin, whose presence would likely anger the US allies, said he would consider attending, having discussed it with Trump, but would need to take the situation in Russia into account.