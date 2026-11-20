Guatemala has unveiled ​several expressive, life-sized stucco heads crafted in the ​Maya period, offering the public a ‌look ​at what researchers say is a unique concentration of such sculptures from the Maya world.

Dating from the seventh and eighth centuries, the pieces are part of ‌a bigger collection unearthed at the Mirador Basin archaeological site in northern Guatemala in a series of digs over the last decade, impressing researchers with their artistry, state of preservation and the size of the collection. “There is ‌not a single known example anywhere in the Mayan world of such a large number of ‌sculptures recovered from a single structure,” said Douglas Mauricio, an archaeologist at the Mirador Basin Project.

Major Maya cities grew in prominence beginning 3,000 years ago across a large swathe of present-day southern Mexico and several Central American nations, during a period marked by advances in ⁠mathematics, ​astronomy and art. The elaborate carvings — ⁠showing expressions ranging from scrunched foreheads to broad smiles — highlight the Maya people's mastery of a wide range of artistic skills ⁠beyond the mathematics and astronomy for which they are known, said Lilian Vega de Zea, restoration director for the Mirador Basin ​Project.

“It shows us the advanced technology they had in everything," she said. The use of colors indicated ⁠a complex process involving multiple people — some who prepared the colors, others who mixed the stucco, and a person serving as a ⁠model ​for the head itself, Vega de Zea said.

“These heads represent important people ... they also served as a message to the society of the time, depicting someone who held a certain level of authority.” The sculptures ⁠offer clues about a later period of Maya occupation at El Mirador, when a smaller population returned to the ⁠site centuries after its ⁠Preclassic peak and maintained the earlier pieces in good condition, Mauricio said.

"They continued to preserve, protect, and hold their Preclassic ancestors in high regard," Mauricio said.