London-based activist hedge fund Parvus ​Asset Management has called for Accor's ​chief executive and chairman, Sebastien Bazin, ‌to ​step down over what it called poor strategy and capital allocation, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a letter from ‌the investor.

Parvus, which has built a 14% stake in Accor worth €1.6 billion ($1.76 billion), said Bazin, who has led Accor since 2013, had presided over an "unfocused strategy" and "inconsistent capital allocation" and warned ‌it would "hold the board accountable" at the company's next annual general meeting if it did ‌not act, the FT reported. "In the absence of a satisfactory response or meaningful action, we now consider it necessary to seek changes to the composition of the board and management," Parvus said in the letter seen ⁠by ​the newspaper.

Accor declined ⁠to comment, while Parvus did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours. Bazin said ⁠at Accor's last annual meeting that the search for his successor was under way and that ​he would step aside at or before the end of his term in 2028, ⁠the report said.

The move comes days after Accor said it intended to acquire the stakes of London-based lifestyle ⁠hospitality ​company Ennismore's minority shareholders in a transaction valued at about €1.6 billion. Parvus said the deal was a significant decision that should not be made by an outgoing leadership team, the ⁠FT reported.

Accor operates more than 5,800 hotels across more than 110 countries. In October, the ⁠company raised the ⁠lower end of its full-year profit forecast after stronger-than-expected third-quarter growth, driven by its luxury and lifestyle brands and a favorable events calendar. ($1 = 0.9111 ‌euros)