German tax revenue down 2.6% in October
Germany's federal and state government tax revenue fell by 2.6% in October compared with the same month a year ago, the finance ministry said in its monthly report on Friday.
($1 = 0.9121 euros)
Germany's federal and state government tax revenue fell by 2.6% in October compared with the same month a year ago, the finance ministry said in its monthly report on Friday.
($1 = 0.9121 euros)
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