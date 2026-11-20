‌White House ​national cyber director Sean Cairncross is leaving his post, a White House official ‌said on Thursday, marking the latest departure from the Trump administration following Republican losses in this month's midterm elections. Cairncross, who ‌leads the Office of the National Cyber Director that ‌coordinates cybersecurity policy and strategy across the federal government, did not want to serve another two years and was leaving now to ⁠give ​the White ⁠House time to secure Senate confirmation before Democrats take control of Congress ⁠in January, Axios reported earlier.

Cairncross' departure was amicable, Axios had ​reported. President Donald Trump's Republican Party lost its majority in ⁠the Senate and House of Representatives in this month's US midterm elections.

The ⁠news ​of the departure comes after tech outages that have hit US air travel, banking and national ⁠security systems in recent days. Top US officials have repeatedly said the ⁠outages ⁠are separate from each other and note related to any cyber attacks.