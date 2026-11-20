US ​President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their third official meeting of the year on Thursday, ​in Shenzhen. While much attention has focused on the US leader’s recent setbacks, his host ‌also ​came to the talks with a weakening economic hand. Many of the issues that curbed Trump's swagger in May and even September, such as sticky inflation, high borrowing costs and dismal approval ratings, were still burning when he met Xi in Shenzhen on Thursday. The Republican Party's historic beating in the recent US midterm elections testifies to that. Meanwhile, the scandal surrounding ‌Nvidia's former CEO Jensen Huang, including potential investigations into the AI giant, is a major headache that Trump could do without.

But none of that automatically implies Xi holds the stronger economic cards today, as he appeared to in May. Back then, there were signs that China might finally be emerging from the deflationary doom loop triggered by its property crash that began in 2020-21, the biggest real estate bust in history. China’s domestic economic activity, especially retail sales, industrial production, and business investment, was picking up, and the country’s ‌economic surprises index had just hit its highest point in three years. Annual consumer inflation had leapt to a three-year high, and producer disinflation was at its lowest level for 18 months.

Six months on, those flickering embers of recovery ‌have been snuffed out. AI EXPORTS SURGE

The latest official figures from Beijing show the world's second-largest economy has not broken free from that deflationary spiral: lending, spending and investment all remain weak. The deflationary gloom is also infecting investor sentiment. The stock market has fallen more than 20% since the summer, Hong Kong tech stocks are at a more than two-year nadir, and China's 10-year bond yield is at a record low. The one bright spot remains exports. Record shipments abroad, increasingly of high-tech products, semiconductors, integrated circuits, converters, and storage batteries, delivered a trade surplus of more than $1 trillion last year, a feat that has already been ⁠repeated this year.

Thanks ​to net trade, Beijing is on track to meet its 4.5%-5.0% ⁠annual growth target for 2026. Analysts estimate that net exports contributed around 2 percentage points to the wider economy's 4.5% annual growth rate in the third quarter. That's unusually large, especially for such a big economy. But what if the AI bubble deflates or, even worse, bursts?

ACHILLES’ HEEL Of course, it ⁠is in both Trump's and Xi's interests that it doesn't. AI spending is vital for growth in the world’s two largest economies, as is controlling the flow of equipment, materials and resources needed for the AI buildout. Both leaders are committed to "winning" the AI arms race.

But because AI ​is so important to both countries, it is also a potential Achilles’ heel. In the US, an AI slowdown — and subsequent market correction — could weigh on growth significantly, both directly and through negative wealth effects. But the risk ⁠is arguably greater for China because of the country’s domestic frailty. There are many indicators highlighting China’s weakness at home, but none captures it better than fixed asset investment, which is falling at its fastest pace since the pandemic.

In fact, excluding that distorted period, fixed investment in China is falling at the fastest pace ⁠since ​comparable records began 30 years ago. 'UNINVESTIBLE?'

So how might that affect the balance of power between Trump and Xi? There's a school of thought, supported by Louis-Vincent Gave, founding partner of Gavekal Research, that Washington will have to thaw icy trade ties with Beijing if it wants to lower its own interest burden and inflation. "China remains the one deflationary force in the world today," Gave said in a podcast last month. "If you want to get inflation down, you have no choice but to embrace China."

Perhaps. But ⁠it doesn't jibe with the Trump administration’s consideration of new restrictions on US firms using Chinese AI models, not to mention its tightening curbs on China’s access to US-developed AI chips. In 2023, then-US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said American firms ⁠had told her that China was "uninvestible." Her unusually blunt remark angered Beijing ⁠and created a diplomatic storm at the time. The validity of her claim remains highly debatable, but China's economy is surely not as investible as Xi would like it to be.

(The opinions expressed here are those of Jamie McGeever, a columnist for Reuters) Enjoying this column? Check out Reuters Open Interest (ROI), your essential new source for global financial commentary. Follow ROI on LinkedIn, and ‌X.

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