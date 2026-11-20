The US Senate on Thursday passed a sweeping bipartisan bill to speed approvals for large energy projects such as power ‌plants, transmission lines and data centers, marking Congress' most significant effort in years to ease bottlenecks blamed for rising energy costs. The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act now heads to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. If it passes, President Donald Trump has said he will sign the bill into law.

The ‌legislation, four years in the making, comes as lawmakers are seeking to address concerns about the impact of rising electricity demand driven ‌by artificial intelligence. The 62-33 vote was a victory for the bill's two Democratic and two Republican authors, who sought to pass the ambitious legislation before a new Congress begins in January. Fourteen Democrats and one independent joined most Senate Republicans in supporting the measure.

"Tonight, the passage of permitting reform in the Senate finally became reality and we ⁠took a ​major step towards addressing the affordability ⁠concerns of the American people," West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who co-authored the bill, said in a statement following the vote. Most opposition came from Democrats who ⁠argued the measure would weaken environmental protections and tribal sovereignty.

Jeff Merkley, a Democratic senator from Oregon, said tribes had not been adequately consulted on the legislation. "So ​this is where we are: a bill that was dropped as we were leaving for elections that touches on multiple incredibly important ⁠factors for states' rights and tribal rights and energy," Merkley said on the Senate floor ahead of the vote. "That needs to be thoughtfully considered in 2027."

Two Republicans, ⁠Josh ​Hawley of Missouri and Mike Rounds of South Dakota, also voted against the bill. Democrats and Republicans alike have argued for years that the US takes too long to build large infrastructure projects, and that bottlenecks raise costs for consumers and businesses.

The issue has taken on ⁠urgency as AI's rapid growth drives electricity demand, raising concerns about power prices and whether the grid can expand quickly to support new ⁠data centers. The bill would impose ⁠tighter deadlines on federal environmental reviews, accelerate planning and construction of transmission lines and limit circumstances under which permits can be revoked or challenged in court.

It would also require large AI data centers to cover ‌a greater share of the ‌grid upgrade costs associated with their power needs.