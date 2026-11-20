A US judge ordered Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to stop sending religious emails to employees from her official account, saying Rollins "must recognize" boundaries when communicating religious messages and ‌that some of her word choices assumed that email recipients subscribed to her Christian beliefs. "The Court ORDERS that the Secretary must recognize certain boundaries when communicating religious messages," US District Judge Trina Thompson said in Thursday's ruling.

Rollins, a devout Christian, has often sent religious messages celebrating her ‌Christian faith through her official email and social media accounts, prompting religious freedom groups and federal employees to sue over the ‌issue. Advocates of church-state separation say top officials in President Donald Trump's administration have engaged in acts that blur government and religion and do not reflect the country's diversity.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has made talking about his Christian faith a part of his daily life at the Pentagon while religious and political experts say Trump has ⁠used Christian rhetoric ​to rally core supporters behind ⁠the unpopular US-Israeli war on Iran. The US Department of Agriculture said it was "evaluating all options including a prompt appeal," casting the ruling as a "completely unprecedented attempt to ⁠muzzle a Cabinet Secretary."

The department had argued that Rollins' emails were not coercive because she relayed her personal views on celebrating certain holidays, rather than participating ​in any religious exercise or trying to compel conformity. "This Court expresses no view whatsoever on what the Secretary can and ⁠cannot do in her personal capacity," the judge wrote in Thursday's order.

Plaintiffs alleged that Rollins' messages conveyed a preference for employees who shared her Christian beliefs while making them ⁠feel ​excluded and pressuring them to conceal their own beliefs or appear to share hers. Their complaint alleged that supervisors had warned that objections would result in "trouble."

"The Secretary's use of 'we,' 'us,' and 'our,' (in the communication) along with her failure to recognize other religious holidays or acknowledge that ⁠other employees may have different beliefs, expresses a culture and environment within the USDA which ostensibly universally conforms with the Secretary's beliefs," the ⁠judge wrote. Civil rights advocates also ⁠say that election campaign rhetoric by Trump and his allies against groups like Muslim and Somali Americans, as well as a wider crackdown on immigration and diversity initiatives, has caused alarm among ethnic minorities.

About 62% ‌of US adults ‌identify as Christians, according to the Religious Landscape Study.