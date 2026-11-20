Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Pharmacy chain Big Caring ends 0.9% higher after $155 million Malaysia IPO

Shares of Big Caring Group closed 0.9% higher in their market debut on Thursday after the Malaysian pharmacy chain raised 637.8 million ringgit ($155 million) in an initial public offering. Big Caring closed at 1.09 ringgit per share, above its IPO price of 1.08 ringgit, after trading ​between a low of 98 sen and a high of 1.19 ringgit. Malaysia's benchmark KLCI index closed 0.04% lower

Cal-Maine to cull 1.8 million birds, halt production at Florida facility after bird flu detected

Cal-Maine Foods said on Wednesday it would cull about ​1.8 million birds after avian influenza was detected at one of its Florida facilities, forcing the US egg producer to temporarily halt production at the site. The company said it ‌has suspended production at the ​facility while following US Department of Agriculture protocols, and will cull 1.4 million laying hens and 360,000 pullets, representing 2.7% of its flock.

Merck stops trials of blood cancer drug after review of risks

Merck said on Tuesday it would stop development of its experimental blood cancer drug, nemtabrutinib, after a review found the treatment's benefits may not outweigh the risks. An independent monitoring committee reached that conclusion after reviewing results from a late-stage study. Merck said its review of the full data confirmed the finding.

Novartis trims medium-term growth target, shares fall

Swiss drugmaker Novartis is targeting annual sales growth of 5% through 2031, the lower end of its previous five-year guidance, as looming patent expiries and a series of late-stage trial setbacks increase pressure on its blockbuster drugs. The new target, announced ahead of an investor event on Thursday, fell short of investor ‌expectations relative to a 5%-6% annual growth range it set last year for 2025-2030.

Sanofi's pill becomes first US-approved drug for rare neurological disorder

The US FDA on Wednesday approved Sanofi's oral drug venglustat, the first treatment approved for a type of rare genetic condition affecting the brain and nervous system. The drug, branded as Infilbray, is approved to treat type 3 Gaucher disease, the neurological variant of the disorder that causes certain fatty substances to accumulate in organs and tissues.

New blood test measures Alzheimer's progression

Today we focus on the brain, highlighting a new blood test that may help clinicians to better measure the advance of Alzheimer's disease, and research into changes in brain functions with aging. BLOOD TEST TRACKS PROGRESSION OF ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

Weight-loss drugs' hit to UK grocery spending tops £1 billion, Worldpanel says

The impact of weight-loss drugs on UK grocery spending has surpassed £1 billion ($1.32 billion), as new pill formats and rising uptake among men accelerate their use, researcher Worldpanel by Numerator said on Thursday. UK households with at least one GLP-1 user spent more than £1 billion less on groceries than expected in the year after adoption compared with households without a GLP-1 user, Worldpanel said

Procter & Gamble targets up to $10 billion in productivity savings as ‌costs stack up

Procter & Gamble is targeting up to $10 billion in productivity savings from fiscal years 2027-2030, Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said on Thursday, as the consumer goods bellwether strives to expand margins while coping with intense cost pressure. The company warned last month that rising raw material, energy and freight costs would take a bigger bite out of annual profit, even as resilient demand for its beauty and home-care products drove first-quarter sales.

British cancer drug developer Ellipses Pharma considers London listing (November 18)

British cancer drug developer Ellipses Pharma on Wednesday said it ‌was exploring a London listing through a deal with special purpose acquisition company Wolfram Resources. The company is targeting a valuation of between £450 million and £500 million ($594 million-$660 million), the Times reported on Sunday

Sanofi weighs takeover of US drugmaker Insmed, Bloomberg News reports

Sanofi is weighing an acquisition of US drugmaker Insmed, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of Insmed, which has a market valuation of $26.28 billion according to LSEG data, were up 14%. Insmed did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

IPO-bound Aragen plans to spend 1.5 billion rupees over 2 years for expansion, MD says

IPO-bound Aragen Life Sciences plans to invest about 1.5 billion rupees ($16.05 million) over the next two years to expand its drug development and manufacturing business, as the Indian firm seeks to capture growing outsourcing demand from global pharmaceutical companies, a top executive said. Diversification of supply chains beyond China and outsourcing of research and production have helped India's contract drug market, estimated at $9.3 billion by market research firm IMARC, with companies such as Aragen, Syngene and Sai Life Sciences capturing rising demand.

France on high alert for bird flu as seasonal wave spreads

France has increased its alert level for bird flu to the maximum after a seasonal spread of the disease was observed in wild birds in Europe, the government said on Thursday in its official journal. The measure, which will take effect on Friday, will involve restrictions such as confining ⁠poultry flocks.

US FDA approves Regeneron's drug ​for generalized myasthenia gravis (November 18)

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' drug to treat adults with generalized myasthenia gravis, a rare autoimmune disease, the ⁠company said on Wednesday. The drug, cemdisiran, branded as Livsayis, was approved for adults with generalized myasthenia gravis who test positive for anti-acetylcholine receptor antibodies, the most common form of the disease.

Pfizer licenses CAR-T therapies from China's Starna in up to $2.6 billion deal

Pfizer said on Wednesday it had struck an exclusive licensing agreement with China's Starna Therapeutics to develop three CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases, in a deal worth up to $2.6 billion. The deal marks another bet on a Chinese biotech by the pharma major as it seeks to reignite growth by 2028 while preparing for a wave of patent expirations and continued declines in COVID-related revenue.

Trump withdraws Heidi Overton's nomination to lead FDA

US President Donald Trump withdrew ⁠the nomination of Heidi Overton to lead the Food and Drug Administration due to insufficient support in Congress, according to a White House official. A pivotal Senate committee led by Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican and physician, was due to vote on her nomination on Wednesday morning. Republicans' one-vote advantage on the panel left the nomination vulnerable to a single GOP defection.

Celldex ends eczema drug development after mid-stage trial failure

Celldex Therapeutics said on Thursday it would stop developing its experimental drug for eczema after the treatment failed to meet the main and key secondary goals of a mid-stage study. Shares of the company were down over 3% in extended trading.

Bristol's schizophrenia drug ​helps Alzheimer's-related psychosis symptoms, preliminary data shows

Bristol Myers Squibb said on Wednesday that preliminary data from two late-stage studies showed its experimental treatment for psychosis associated with Alzheimer's disease improved patient symptoms. Investors are closely watching whether Cobenfy, currently approved in the United States to treat schizophrenia, can be expanded into Alzheimer's treatment and drive future growth for the company.

EU too slow tackling health risks from 'forever chemicals', auditors say

The European Union is moving too slowly to protect people from the health risks posed by "forever chemicals", with many substances ⁠still untested and unrestricted and legal limits for food and drinking water based on outdated science, the EU Court of Auditors (ECA) said on Wednesday. The EU began restricting per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in 2006 but more than 10,000 PFAS exist and over 1,400 PFAS are manufactured. They are used in products ranging from lipstick to frying pans, as well as in industries including medical devices, semiconductors, construction and transport.

AbbVie expands bispecific cancer med push with up to $2.5 billion deal with Germany's Disco

AbbVie agreed to pay up to $2.54 billion to develop cancer treatments with Disco Pharmaceuticals, the Germany-based private biotech said on Thursday, marking an early-stage push by the drugmaker on next-generation bispecific therapies. Bispecific antibodies, a class of cancer medicines that bind two targets at once, ⁠have drawn ​increased interest from big drugmakers including Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer and Merck.

Biogen's anti-tau Alzheimer's drug benefits increase at 2 years

The lowest dose of Biogen's experimental drug that cuts levels of toxic tau protein in the brain slowed cognitive decline in early Alzheimer's patients by 38% after two years, according to new trial data presented on Tuesday. The follow-up data shows that the benefit of the drug, diranersen, increased over time. Biogen said in July that the same 60-milligram twice-yearly dose given as a spinal injection had slowed cognitive decline by 26% after 18 months in the mid-stage trial.

FDA sets up council for post-market review of vaccines, gene therapies

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had established a new internal safety body within its biologics center, formalizing independent oversight of approved products such as vaccines, gene therapies and blood products once they reach the market. The CBER Safety Council will report directly to the director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, structurally separating post-market safety reviews from the offices responsible for approving those products, the agency said.

UnitedHealthcare to expand program paying pharmacists for medical services

UnitedHealth Group said on Wednesday it plans ⁠to expand a new program under which the company partners with independent pharmacies and pays pharmacists to offer medical services normally provided in doctors' offices. The program came out of a partnership between UnitedHealthcare and Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network, in which the insurer agreed to pay pharmacists in the organization for the services, subject to state laws.

Judge blocks Trump's transgender-related limits on HIV funding

President Donald Trump's administration cannot impose restrictions barring healthcare providers that receive certain federal HIV-treatment funds from acknowledging the gender identity of their transgender patients or from providing them gender-affirming ⁠care, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. US District Judge William Young in Boston sided with a group of national HIV medical associations and healthcare providers that challenged grant ⁠funding conditions imposed by the administration last year after Trump signed an executive order prohibiting federal funding for what he calls "gender ideology."

Bausch + Lomb's eye-drop drug fails to reduce pain after laser surgery in trial

Bausch + Lomb said on Thursday its experimental eye-drop treatment failed to show a significant reduction in pain over the first 24 hours after laser eye surgery in a mid-stage study. However, the drug showed signs of benefit in secondary and exploratory analyses, including greater pain relief shortly after surgery and faster corneal healing.

Pennsylvania confirms eighth measles-related death amid US outbreak

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed the state's eighth death associated with measles this year, the latest fatality linked to an outbreak of the highly contagious viral disease. The agency said the individual was an unvaccinated resident of Clinton County who had tested positive for measles. It did not immediately ‌disclose the person's age or other details.

HK-listed Guangzhou Innogen signs over $1 billion licensing deal for diabetes drug

Hong Kong-listed ‌Guangzhou Innogen Pharmaceutical said on Thursday it signed a licence agreement worth more than $1 billion with Arcera Life Sciences to commercialise its GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs used to treat patients with type 2 diabetes. The deal will allow Abu Dhabi-based Arcera to obtain regulatory approvals and commercialise the pharmaceutical product ​containing Efsubaglutide Alfa for human therapeutic use in selected countries in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Eastern Europe, Guangzhou Innogen said.