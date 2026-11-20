Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Cadillac says stability and progress key after tough F1 debut

Cadillac Formula ​One CEO Dan Towriss said the US-backed team was focused on building for ​the future after retaining Valtteri Bottas for 2027, a decision ‌that ​ended Colton Herta's immediate hopes of becoming the first American race driver for the new entrant. Cadillac confirmed on Wednesday that 10-times Grand Prix winner Bottas would remain alongside Mexican Sergio Perez for the team's second Formula One season, despite speculation that IndyCar race winner Herta could ‌replace the Finn.

Trump pardons late baseball legend Pete Rose for tax crimes

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had pardoned late baseball legend Pete Rose for tax crimes, the latest part of an effort to rehabilitate the reputation of Major League Baseball's all-time leader in hits. Rose, who amassed 4,256 hits over a 24-year career that spanned from 1963 to 1986, was banished ‌from the game for decades after he was found to have wagered on baseball, including games in which he took part as a manager.

Motor racing-No timed laps in ‌Las Vegas F1 practice as rain hits track

Heavy rain, standing water and frigid temperatures left Formula One teams with little reason to take risks in Thursday's opening practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with no driver setting a timed lap. The session on the Strip street circuit was largely subdued as drivers stayed in their garages rather than venture onto a track made treacherous by puddles and slick conditions.

Soccer-Union of Arab FAs backs Infantino for another ⁠term as FIFA ​president

The Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) said ⁠on Thursday it backed Gianni Infantino's candidacy for another term as FIFA president. UAFA said in a statement its endorsement recognised Infantino's efforts and contributions to the development and growth of football during his tenure

Tennis-Shelton battles past Jodar ⁠to close in on semi-final berth

World number four Ben Shelton had to battle for over two hours before carving out a 7-6(8) 7-5 win over Spaniard Rafael Jodar at the ATP Finals on Thursday to ​move into the last four. The US Open finalist benefitted from already-qualified Alexander Zverev's 6-4 7-6(6) win over France's Arthur Fils. Fils had needed a straight sets win in ⁠order to advance at the expense of Shelton.

Soccer-FIFA unveils presidential candidates as Diallo, Tashima challenge Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid will be challenged by the French and Japanese federation presidents Philippe Diallo and Kozo Tashima, the global soccer ⁠body ​said on Thursday. Former Swiss defender Ramon Vega, who announced his intention to run last month, was not among the candidates mentioned by FIFA.

Motor racing-Cool weather, settled championships weigh on Las Vegas F1 ticket demand

Ticket prices for Saturday's Las Vegas Grand Prix are on course to be their lowest since Formula One debuted on the Strip in 2023, secondary-market platform TickPick said, ⁠as a lack of championship suspense and chilly weather weigh on demand. The average purchase price for Saturday race-day tickets stood at $781, down 12% from $889 last year and 36% below ⁠the $1,214 paid for the inaugural event in 2023, ⁠according to TickPick.

Michigan's Andrew Marsh facing indecent exposure misdemeanor

Michigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh has been charged with a misdemeanor for indecent exposure related to an incident in February involving a female food delivery driver. The sophomore was not identified in the Pittsfield Township Police Department release ‌on Thursday. However, court records ‌detailing the incident list an arraignment date of Dec. 2, the same date provided in the ​police department's release. The arraignment time also matches.